ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son, bond denied

By SEAN MAHONEY
mynews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer defense attorney Alex Murduagh pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the murders of his wife and son over one year ago. His defense attorneys are requesting a formal arraignment. Murdaugh's attorneys consent to him being held without bond. Both the defense and prosecution consented to information in the murder...

mynews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Violent Crime
Law & Crime

Virginia Mom Pleads Guilty to Killing 2-Year-Old Son by Giving Him Methadone-Laced Sippy Cup

A 32-year-old mother in Virginia this week admitted to killing her 2-year-old son by intentionally giving the little boy methadone in an effort to make him sleep, thereby causing a fatal overdose. Sherrell M. Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of felony child neglect causing serious injury in the death of Kruz Rivera, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
Popculture

Casey Anthony: Life Since Daughter Caylee's Death Revealed

Casey Anthony is a name that will always spark controversy and attention in the media, all due to the outcome of her infamous murder case. Anthony has held tight to the idea that the story in court is her story, but others involved in the trial expressed regret for conclusions in her trial. Anthony maintains innocence and seems intent to tell her story at some point, but only in her terms. Before the release of a documentary giving her point of view on the terrible case, shes reportedly making an appearance on reality TV this summer. Despite the years that have passed, Anthony still finds paths into headlines due to personal issues and disputed attempts to tell her story. The 36-year-old has spent time trying to line up new ventures, new loves and much more in the ten years since the death of her daughter, Caylee. But with recent events added to the story, she may have a very hard time for that.
CELEBRITIES
Law & Crime

‘There’s a Lot More to This Story’: Lawyer for Woman Accused of Murdering Pro Cyclist Before Fleeing U.S. and Altering Appearance Says Police Ignored Other Leads

The attorney for a Texas murder suspect has signaled his client’s defense strategy after pleading not guilty to killing a perceived romantic rival. Lawyer Rick Cofer, who represents 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, claims police botched the case. “Ms. Armstrong wants her day in court,” Cofer told reporters at a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy