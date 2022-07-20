ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Children Overdosing on Melatonin increases in Central Texas

By Earl Stoudemire
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jz80H_0gmFRmzJ00

Waco, TX ( FOX 44 ) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies.

Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin.

In 2020, the call volume doubled.

“Calls went up to about 6100 calls,” said Tommie Ferguson, community education specialist with the Central Texas Poison Center.

Ferguson says the increase in calls is due to Covid lockdowns.

“Kids weren’t in school, kids weren’t in daycare, parents were at home,” said Ferguson. “They would just set things on counters and not think about putting them up and away.”

Central Texas Poison Center medical director, Ryan Morrissey M.D., says most of the calls are for teens and toddlers, and the symptoms of a melatonin overdose are typically mild and gradual.

“Maybe there’d be some degree of confusion or some alertness changes, maybe how you’re speaking,” said Morrissey. “For the most part, the thing that really matters is the degree of sleepiness that may ultimately result.”

Assessing each call taken, Morrissey says its rare for children to be sent to the hospital.

Factors needing a trip to the doctor include breathing problems during deep sleep and if other medicines are in your system.

Most calls in the CDC report come from children eating melatonin pills or gummies by accident.

For parents wanting to give children melatonin, Morrissey recommends speaking with your pediatrician and to remember less is more.

“Many times the doses that are sold in stores, these gummies especially, are five or ten milligrams,” said Morrissey. “Oftentimes two or one is enough for a child.”

So far in 2022, the Central Texas Poison Control Center has received 2200 calls for melatonin overdoses in children.

It’s staff encourages parents to lock away medications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Health
B93

Is It Illegal to Eat While Driving in Texas?

There is nothing better than a Laredo Taco Company menu item, especially in the morning. After taking a few minutes out of the morning commute to stop by your favorite Stripes store, you might end up running behind and have to eat your burrito, or whatever, while driving.. Whenever I...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melatonin#Central Texas#Cdc#Drug Overdose#Community Education#Tx#Fox
everythinglubbock.com

Does covering your AC with an umbrella help save money?

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Facebook post by the Corpus Christi Crónica/ Eric Tunchez went viral after it encouraged residents to cover their AC units with an umbrella to help save on costs. But several HVAC professionals have been skeptical over the advice. “It’s like the worst possible thing...
LUBBOCK, TX
KDAF

STUDY: Did you know Texas is ideal for eating European food?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the world will allow you to experience cuisines like no other and if you’re a foodie, trying out new food, cuisines and dishes is in your blood, but not everyone can afford to do these worldwide travels to titillate their tastebuds. The U.S....
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
fox4news.com

Watch a wind turbine disintegrate in Texas after a lightning strike

CROWELL, Texas - A North Texas wind farm is one turbine down thanks to what officials believe was a devastating lightning strike to one of the massive structures on Friday afternoon. Videos from witnesses and firefighters showed the wind turbine generator ablaze and disintegrate in the sky over Crowell, Texas.
CROWELL, TX
KDAF

Seasonably hot Friday with low chance of storms in North Texas, NWS Fort Worth reports

DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texas will see seasonably hot temperatures on Friday alongside some low storm chances. The heat is coming back before it ever really left or took a short break from beating down on the Lone Star State. “Another hot day is expected with highs near 100 and heat index values up to 105. There is a low chance for showers and thunderstorms across parts of North and East Texas.”
FORT WORTH, TX
KCEN

Friend of I-14 crash victims starts GoFundMe to help lone survivor

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A close friend of the victims in a deadly wrong-way crash last Saturday on Interstate 14 is asking for the public's help. Ashley Ball started a GoFundMe page to help one of the surviving victims, Autumn Lynch, pay for medical bills. She told 6 News, if possible, she hopes the fund could help the families of Joshua Smith and Aaliya Peinado, the two who died in the crash.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KX News

New food assistance program announced for North Dakota children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler and state Department of Human Services Director Chris Jones announced Thursday that 46,000 North Dakota children will be receiving a new round of food assistance funds this summer. The program is called Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer, or P-EBT. The money...
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy