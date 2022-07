According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. #4 Dakota Gold – Saratoga, R9 (5:39 PM ET) Dakota Gold is taken to win this turf stakes contest. A winner of his first two starts, including a maiden on debut here that had been switched to the turf, he dug deep to make a winning return at Belmont last month. Practice Squad has been running consistently and should be thereabouts, whilst Coinage also requires a second look. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO