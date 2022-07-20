ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Cullman man charged with robbery, burglary

By Bobby Stilwell
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xoH5e_0gmFRggx00

VINEMONT, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cullman man is facing multiple charges after an alleged robbery earlier this month.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a gas station employee being stabbed on July 8. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the employee worked at the V&W Shell station in the Vinemont community.

Multiple injured after plane makes emergency landing in Birmingham

Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was arrested and faces multiple charges:

  • Motor vehicle theft
  • Robbery (x2)
  • Burglary

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office said Harris had multiple outstanding warrants as well:

  • Failure to appear for disorderly conduct
  • Failure to appear for domestic violence
Pinson neighbor reports black slime in faucets

I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris. I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect which lead to the arrest.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry

The Sheriff’s Office stated additional charges may be possible and deputies will be working in conjunction with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Related
WAFF

Marshall County woman charged with interference of child custody

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday evening Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for a missing 4-year-old female child at the Asbury Baseball fields. Deputies responded and made contact with the grandmother of the child who had custody of her through Dekalb County the previous...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Dog attacks police officer; Hanceville woman arrested

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A police officer was injured, and a Hanceville woman arrested after her dog attacked the officer. Officers with the Hanceville Police Department responded to a call about a vicious dog near the 500 block of County Road 540 Wednesday evening around 7. According to HPD Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder, the complainants reported a neighbor’s pit bull attacked their dog, severely injuring it, and also attempted to attack them. “While on scene, officers did find an injured dog at the residence,” Hadder said. “Officers began an investigation by attempting to locate the vicious dog and identify the owner. They went...
HANCEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

South Huntsville barricade situation over, man arrested

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Law enforcement in Madison County was on the scene of another barricade situation in south Huntsville, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD). According to HPD, officers answered a domestic-related call around 1 a.m., saying that one man had barricaded himself in a home...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Pinson, AL
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Vinemont, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
WAFF

Morgan Co. shooting leads to search warrant, 2 arrests made

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that happened on Highway 157 on July 21. According to the person who called Morgan County 911, their vehicle had been shot into and one person had been injured. Deputies and emergency medical services found the caller and treated the injured person for non-life threatening injuries.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Vehicle Stolen in Cherokee County Found in Etowah County

A vehicle recently stolen in Cherokee County has reportedly been recovered. According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office – that white, 2006 Dodge, four-door pickup was found abandoned just inside the Etowah County line, and the owner has since been notified; the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says no one is in custody in connection with the theft at this time, however the investigation is on-going.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 22

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Pine Hill Dr. N.W. July 21. counterfeit $20s; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. S.W. duty upon striking an unattended vehicle; Town Square S.W;...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Disability#Burglary#The Sheriff S Office#V W Shell#Cullman Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFF

4 people in Etowah Co. arrested on drug charges

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit and other law enforcement officials executed search warrants at two locations on July 20, resulting in the arrest of four people. During the investigation, agents found a large amount of synthetic marijuana and a stolen handgun. The search...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Cops are searching for someone they say used a big bag to conceal her crimes. They are hoping someone out there – can lead them to her. Surveillance cameras show her rummaging through the racks at Southern Trends last month. Cops say she started taking some shirts – and then sticking them in her bag.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Flat Rock Man Impersonating A Police Officer

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 14, Michael Ray Freeman, age […]. According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 14, Michael Ray Freeman, age 33, of Flat Rock, was arrested after a warrant was issued following an illegal traffic stop Freeman conducted on Sunday, June 26.Harnen said the man pulled over was the son…
FLAT ROCK, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton police arrest woman found asleep at gas pump

A Moulton woman faces drug charges after police said they found her asleep at a gas pump. Sgt. Casey Baker of the Moulton Police Department says he was contacted Thursday about a vehicle that had been parked at a gas pump at Cowboy’s gas station for about two hours.
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Family fighting for justice 8 months after deadly crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been eight months since two women were killed in a multi-vehicle wreck on I-565 in Huntsville. No arrests or charges have been made, and the case still has not be presented to the grand jury. The parents of victim Hannah Parton are sad, angry,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy