Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Post About Ex Tristan Thompson in Greece With Another Woman Amid Baby No. 2

By Shelby Stivale
 3 days ago
Shutterstock; MEGA

A Kardashian family fan account on Instagram shared a video of the basketball player, 31, on a vacation in Greece with an unnamed woman. In the now-viral clip, the duo could be seen holding hands.

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloe’s rep. They haven’t spoken since December besides coparenting. So, I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby, which we don’t know when Khloe’s surrogate is due,” the video’s caption read.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Khloé, 38, “liked” the video appearing to be unbothered by her ex’s recent romantic activities.

Ahead of Tristan’s Greece trip, a rep for Khloé confirmed to In Touch that the Kardashians star and NBA power forward — who already share daughter True, 4 — were expecting their second child together.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the rep said in a statement.

News of baby No. 2 came months after it was revealed that Maralee Nichols welcomed a son named Theo with the NBA star in December 2021. Initially, Tristan — who also shares son Prince, 5, with Jordan Craig — confirmed he and Maralee had sex but requested a paternity test. He eventually confirmed that he was Theo’s father in January while issuing a public apology on Instagram. Maralee fell pregnant in March 2021 while Khloé and Tristan were still in a relationship.

The moment when Khloé and the Kardashian-Jenner family found out about Tristan’s son with Maralee was captured for the first season of their Hulu show, The Kardashians, which aired on June 16.

“This was definitely a tough episode but there’s so much beauty in watching how close my family is,” Khloé shared via Twitter amid the episode’s premiere. “We we’ll [sic] always stick together and love one another deeply.”

Amid the news of baby No. 2 a source told In Touch that Khloé “has zero interest in giving [Tristan] another shot.” The insider added, “He’s begging Khloé to get back together with him and is praying the baby will reunite them as a couple — as a way back in.”

However, the Good American founder has “moved on” and has plans to “coparent the baby amicably.”

