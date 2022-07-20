ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

New COVID recovery grant available for Texas travel industry

By Donald Britton
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9OEP_0gmFRWoZ00

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL/KSHV ) – The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce is encouraging businesses to apply for a new grant.

Governor Greg Abbott recently announced a new COVID-19 recovery grant that would help local businesses in the tourism and travel industry get back on their feet following the pandemic. The Texas Travel Industry Recovery Plan will provide a one-time payment of up to $20,000 dollars in recovery funds for qualifying businesses.

Interim President of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Denis Washington says he thinks the grant will also help the local economy.

New Urban Farm growing fresh produce outside downtown Shreveport

“The money that comes in here goes back into salaries, job creations, adding on additional help within those particular industries or their particular entities for that matter, so that money is recirculating back into the businesses as far as sales, keeping people in jobs that are in jobs and services employed.”

Those eligible for the grant include businesses in tourism, travel, hospitality, arts, and recreational campsites.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

Texas takes top spot in U.S. for job growth in June, Gov. Abbott touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you were one of the lucky Texans that scored a new job in June you helped out the Lone Star State lead the nation for job growth in that month. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is celebrating after the state led the U.S. in job growth over the month of June, “MAJOR NEWS: Texas is No. 1 in the nation for job growth in June! Texas has set a new employment record for total jobs for 8 months IN A ROW.”
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

STUDY: Did you know Texas is ideal for eating European food?

DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling around the world will allow you to experience cuisines like no other and if you’re a foodie, trying out new food, cuisines and dishes is in your blood, but not everyone can afford to do these worldwide travels to titillate their tastebuds. The U.S....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texarkana, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Commerce, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
Texarkana, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Health
Texarkana, TX
Government
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s hot outside but also hot for a Texas Lottery player’s wallet down in Southeast Texas once they claim a big win over the weekend. The lottery reports that a $25,000 winning ticket from Friday night’s Cash Five drawing was sold outside of Beaumont. The ticket matched all five winning numbers 16, 17, 19, 26 and 28 from the July 22 drawing.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#New Urban Farm#Nexstar Media Inc
KDAF

Seasonably hot Friday with low chance of storms in North Texas, NWS Fort Worth reports

DALLAS (KDAF) — The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports North Texas will see seasonably hot temperatures on Friday alongside some low storm chances. The heat is coming back before it ever really left or took a short break from beating down on the Lone Star State. “Another hot day is expected with highs near 100 and heat index values up to 105. There is a low chance for showers and thunderstorms across parts of North and East Texas.”
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KDAF

KDAF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy