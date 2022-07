Meredith’s Miracles is seeking donations from the general public to be used toward the non-profit organization’s Adopt a Family and Fund a Trip fundraiser. “We have had a 75 percent increase in families needing funding this year. Times are hard right now on a lot of families. The need is huge. We need urgent help funding this many families. We have grown so much that we are unable to keep up with the demand. We are hoping that everyone can help us get the word out through the Adopt a Family, Fund a Trip,” Meredith’s Miracles Executive Director Kiley Spears said.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO