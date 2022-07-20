ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Fire damages Bismarck home, displacing the family

By Keith Darnay
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t3Sv_0gmFRKT500

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Fire Tuesday night heavily damaged a Bismarck home on the 900 block of Parkview Drive.

According to the Bismarck Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 7:00 p.m. to find a large blaze at the back side of the house and a live downed power line in the yard.

After dealing with those challenges, firefighters moved inside to deal with flames on the main floor and in the attic.

When the fire was finally put out, crews ventilated the structure of smoke and checked for any smoldering materials.

No one was injured in the fire, but a family cat died in the blaze.

The heavy fire and smoke damage displaced the family.

An investigation concluded the cause of the fire was accidental in nature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KX News

GoFundMe for Bismarck house fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A GoFundMe account has been started for the family involved in the house fire on Tuesday. According to the GoFund Me, one of the family members has a pending operation to remove a cancerous node from their lung on August 3, which will be difficult to deal with and recover from now that the home has been destroyed.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Assessing hail damage from Thursday’s storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a pair of hailstorms traveled through North Dakota Thursday, people are dealing with the aftermath of hail damage to structures and vehicles. Insurance adjusters at True Claim LLC said they have been receiving “lots” of calls, mostly on the north and east sides of Bismarck. Homeowner Alex Weigel, who lives in north Bismarck, said he’s planning to take out a claim.
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Upcoming Bismarck Road Construction That May Ruin Your Day

River Road road work is to start Tuesday. Road construction is a part of life. Sometimes it's just an irritating delay but in the case of this first construction project, you could put a serious dent in your day. So like the boy scouts I'm here to help you be prepared. The unique aspect of almost any construction project down on River Road is that there's really never a detour. By the time you see the cones, you've come too far.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Accidents
KFYR-TV

More than $800,000 in illegal drugs seized east of Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A routine traffic stop on Interstate 94 near Bismarck turned into the seizure of more than $800,000 in illegal drugs. A state trooper stopped a rental vehicle 13 miles east of Bismarck on Tuesday afternoon. The trooper performed a search of the vehicle after developing probable cause that illegal drugs were located in the vehicle.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim

Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and spirit light up a room. Chevelle is a young girl that displays courage every day and really is a role model ( yes, at the ripe old age of almost 5 ) for the young and old. This is a way for all of us to pitch in and help.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

PHOTOS: Hailstorm rocks Bismarck on Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Anyone who was outside or by a window late Thursday afternoon in Bismarck got a front row seat to a hailstorm that seemed to burst the “Bismarck Bubble.”. After the short storm ended, residents rushed to their lawns to pick up golf ball-sized balls...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Storm Brings Impressive Rainfall Totals For Parts of BisMan

According to the National Weather Service, there was only a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms yesterday for Bismarck Mandan. As it turned out, it should have probably been the other way around at 80%, as most of us in the Bismarck, Mandan, and Lincoln areas saw not only rain but damaging hail as well.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
96.5 The Walleye

Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.

THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Some Bismarck farmer’s markets accept SNAP/EBT cards

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Who doesn’t love fresh summer produce? Fresh fruits and vegetables are available to everyone through Bismarck farmer’s markets that accept SNAP/EBT cards. In Bismarck, there are three markets you can use SNAP benefits. North Dakota has 14 markets throughout the state, which makes getting...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Man enters not guilty plea to peeping at Burleigh County campground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man police suspect peeped into bathrooms at a campground Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty. A witness told police she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window at General Sibley Campground watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police...
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KFYR-TV

Urban Harvest is open for its 17th season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking to support local artisans and food vendors, Urban Harvest has started its 17th season. The street fair will be rotating through six food vendors and 15-20 craft vendors. There are even some young entrepreneurs participating this year. “My artwork, I was thinking...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

North Dakota’s Top 11 Favorite Lakes According To Our Fans

As we approach another near 100-degree day in Bismarck Mandan all I can think of is the lake. How I wish I had my toes in the water and my butt in the sand. There is something so therapeutic about being near water. There's a reason why people pay big bucks for a little slice of heaven on a piece of shoreline somewhere.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy