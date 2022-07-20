Easthampton man with GPS ankle bracelet arrested after traffic stop in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man was arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Springfield.
According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson, at around 9:55 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on the 2400 block of Main Street for a vehicle having excessive tint and not having an inspection sticker.
The driver, 26-year-old Damion Hackett of Easthampton, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Police seized a loaded firearm that was found inside the car.
Hackett was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet while awaiting trial for charges including discharging a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm without a license.
Damion Hackett is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Window Obstructed/Non-Transparent
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Inspection Sticker
