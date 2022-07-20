ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easthampton man with GPS ankle bracelet arrested after traffic stop in Springfield

By Ashley Shook
Damion Hackett (Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man was arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson, at around 9:55 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on the 2400 block of Main Street for a vehicle having excessive tint and not having an inspection sticker.

The driver, 26-year-old Damion Hackett of Easthampton, was arrested for driving with a suspended license. Police seized a loaded firearm that was found inside the car.

Hackett was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet while awaiting trial for charges including discharging a firearm, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm without a license.

(Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)
(Courtesy: Springfield Police Department)

Damion Hackett is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Window Obstructed/Non-Transparent
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with No Inspection Sticker

