Tryon, NC

Free yoga classes offered at FENCE

By Submitted article
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFENCE is offering free yoga on Fridays at 10:15 a.m. in the great room. The yoga classes are taught by local instructor Rhonda Giles.This...

