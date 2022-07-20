Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 16-year-old from Romulus

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A lockdown has been cleared after a shooting incident was reported on Thursday near the Michigan Technical Education Center in Warren. The Macomb Community College posted a tweet at 11:49 a.m., saying the center was put on lockdown as the suspect was at large. Warning: Shooting incident near M-TEC. Suspect at large, thin black male, 20s, 6’, wearing a black shirt. For safety, M-TEC currently locked down. Avoid area. — Macomb College (@MacombCollege) July 21, 2022 The college said the suspect at large was a thin Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt. About 10 minutes later, the college tweeted that the threat was over and regular activities could resume. Officials did not release any additional information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO