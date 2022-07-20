ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romulus, MI

Michigan State Police issue Endangered Missing Advisory for 16-year-old from Romulus

 3 days ago

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old woman. Police say Laniya Mona Thomas was last...

Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing child

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing child. Oshay Winters, 12, of Detroit was last seen on July 19 at approximately 10:00 pm. She left her home located in the 5700 block of Holcomb on the city’s west side and failed...
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Police K9 finds missing woman in 75-foot ravine in Northern Michigan

CUSTER, MI – A missing 58-year-old woman was found by a police K9 after she fell down a 75-foot ravine in Northern Michigan recently, WPBN/WGTU reports. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office believes the Custer woman was injured and stuck in the ravine for up to 24 hours before she was found by rescuers, police said. It took about 10 minutes of tracking for K9 Diego to locate her.
CUSTER, MI
CBS Detroit

Lockdown Clears After Shooting Incident Reported Near Michigan Technical Education Center, Officials Say

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A lockdown has been cleared after a shooting incident was reported on Thursday near the Michigan Technical Education Center in Warren. The Macomb Community College posted a tweet at 11:49 a.m., saying the center was put on lockdown as the suspect was at large. Warning: Shooting incident near M-TEC. Suspect at large, thin black male, 20s, 6’, wearing a black shirt. For safety, M-TEC currently locked down. Avoid area. — Macomb College (@MacombCollege) July 21, 2022 The college said the suspect at large was a thin Black man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall, wearing a black shirt. About 10 minutes later, the college tweeted that the threat was over and regular activities could resume. Officials did not release any additional information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1 child dead, another seriously hurt after crash on M-39 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 2-year-old girl has died and a three-month old boy was seriously hurt after a car crash in Detroit Wednesday. It happened around 8:50 p.m. on M-39 near Outer Drive. Michigan State Police said a car was driving north on M-39 in the right lane. A...
DETROIT, MI
WKQI Channel 955

Murderer Escapes Michigan Jail After Canceling Credit Card Payment

A Bay City man, who was convicted of murdering a man in Tennessee years ago, has been accused of another crime, according to MLive. This time, without any bloodshed. 50-year-old Thomas E. “Big Tank” Kotewa was arrested on May 10 on charges of third-degree retail fraud and resisting or obstructing police. Before that, he was charged with possessing narcotics, felon in possession of ammunition, and having an open alcohol container in a vehicle. A $450 bond was posted on Kotewa's behalf on June 1 and the man walked free.
wkzo.com

BCPD issues statement related to Bedford Township issue

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Battle Creek Police Department has been responding to a series of complaints between landowners in the Waubascon Road area, in Bedford Township, since March 2021. One of the landowners, Justin Schotts, has posted a series of personally-created videos – as many as...
Arab American News

How to clear a criminal record in Michigan? Updated website has info

LANSING — An updated webpage from the state’s attorney general wants to improve the process to expunge a criminal record, following a significant increase in the number of applications submitted to set aside a prior conviction. The Michigan Attorney General’s Office said in a press release this week...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Thursday thunderstorms cause isolated damage across West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thunderstorms swept across West Michigan Thursday evening, bringing downed trees and wires to parts of Ottawa County and Kent County. The storms rolled across the region between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., producing wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Small hail between the size of a pea and a dime were also reported. Heavy rain caused flooding in some areas. While the storms were strong, they were not listed as being severe.
KENT COUNTY, MI

