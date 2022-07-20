ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Spring, NC

Wolverine 12th Man slates Kickoff Celebration for August 12

By Staff Reports
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 3 days ago

The Wolverine 12th Man Club will hold its annual Kickoff Celebration on August 12 at Caitlyn Farms Event Center...

tribpapers.com

Chestnut Mountain Golf Course Welcoming New Members

Mills River – A perfectly beautiful golf course tucked into the Blue Ridge Mountains around Mills River, situated between Asheville and Hendersonville, near the Asheville airport and on the Buncombe/Hendersonville county line, is the Chestnut Mountain Golf Club. New management has taken over what was once the High Vista Golf Club, which stopped playing last December. Now a new chapter is beginning on the same picturesque property. Real estate development had been discussed as an option for the property, but with new investors willing to take a gamble on a beautiful spot, the decision has been made. This golf course will become a semi-private club with two categories of membership: golf members and recreational members.
MILLS RIVER, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Tryon Fine Arts Center celebrates the new JP Gallery

Current exhibit extended through the end of August. On Thursday evening, July 21, the Tryon Fine Arts Center at 34 Melrose Avenue held a celebration of the new JP Gallery. The new gallery is named after artist and TFAC volunteer Jeanne Parker, whose generous bequest provided the funding for the gallery space.
TRYON, NC
deltanews.tv

NEW RESTAURANTS IN GREENVILLE

The food scene is expanding in Greenville with the addition of four new restaurants that will be opening by the end of this year. Delta News reporter Ashley Renee gives us a look at what's coming and what's been a staple as local favorites in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
Polk County, NC
tribpapers.com

Rodney’s Bike Nite Coming to an End

Weaverville – Cars and bikes lined Weaverville’s North Main Street while the music from a live band filled the air on Thursday. Was it an event put on by the town? No, it was Bike Nite held by Rodney’s Auto and its proprietor, Rodney Edwards. Edwards has...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Scrapbook Showcase: Exploring Lake Lure

Today's Scrapbook Showcase features the beauty of North Carolina's Lake Lure. The photos were taken by Margaret Byerley Leaman during a lake tour and visit on June 15. The flowers featured in the photos are located at the Lake Lure "Flowering Bridge." Home to more than 2,000 species of plants, the gardens around the historic bridge are tended by local volunteers. The unique gardens are free and open to the public year-round.
LAKE LURE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

After 29 years, a Tryon institution is coming to an end

Jana Williamson Lukesova has decided to close Foothills Gymnastics Academy, liquidate her assets, and return to the Czech Republic to care for her aging mother. Jana was born and raised in Czechoslovakia under communist rule. She arrived in America in 1991, became an American citizen, and opened her Tryon gymnastics gym in 1993.
TRYON, NC
FOX Carolina

Hotel Hartness development underway

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Development is still booming on the Hartness property. A luxury hotel, restaurant, and spa are nearing the finishing stages on construction. The hotel development phase will include 73 suites. FOX Carolina was given an exclusive behind the scenes look while construction is happening. Part of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Robert Glenn Burgess

Columbus– Robert Glenn Burgess, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at St Luke’s Hospital in Columbus, N.C. He was born on January 11, 1936, in Rutherford County, NC, to the late Cleston and Alice Burgess. Glenn and his brother, Leon, owned and operated Burgess Refuse Removal Service from 1969 until 1997. He also served on the Deacon Board at Coopers Gap Baptist Church and Mill Spring Baptist Church. He sang in the choir and served as Treasurer for many years at Mill Spring NC. Glenn was also a Veteran, serving proudly in the Air Force, and was an active member of the American Legion Post 250 in Tryon as The Post Memorial Honor Guard and Bingo Chairman. He was a member of the Gideons International of Polk County where he distributed bibles here and abroad.
COLUMBUS, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Magical shopping at Bullington Gardens’ fairy market

HENDERSONVILLE — The Fairy Trail and Village at Bullington Gardens will host a fairy market from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Hendersonville. The event will feature face painting, Zen tangle art classes and a gnome scavenger hunt. Handmade crafts, crowns, wands, wings and DIY items will be available for purchase.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
luxury-houses.net

Discretely Sited with Coveted Mountain Views, This Grand Manor in Fairview Asks for $7,950,000

The Manor in Fairview is a modern sanctuary for those seeking the luxury, private mountain lifestyle, now available for sale. This home located at 5 Wild Wind Trl, Fairview, North Carolina; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,040 square feet of living spaces. Call Marilyn Wright – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 828.279.3980) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Fairview.
FAIRVIEW, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Camping in Asheville NC: The 15 Best Campgrounds to Visit

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Asheville is beloved for its progressive vibe, anchored in a love of culture and arts, an array of lip-smacking restaurants, and surrounded by some of the most beautiful nature in the country. Camping...
ASHEVILLE, NC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts sells a variety of coffee, donuts and breakfast sandwiches. This location features a drive-thru and offers mobile ordering. Location: 1451 W.O. Ezell Blvd., Spartanburg. Hours: 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday and 6 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday. For more information: Visit dunkindonuts.com.
Eater

11 Stops for Amazing Pizza in Asheville, North Carolina

The New York Times blew into Asheville in 2016 and threw down a pretty cutting insult to the city. The mountain town is known for many things, reporter Jane Black wrote, before adding: “Pizza, though, is not one of them.” Since then, things have decidedly changed. Good pizza can now be found all around town, from a fancy downtown cocktail bar to a food truck that pops up randomly at breweries. Based on these 11 pizzaiolos, it’s time to add Italian pie to the list of things Asheville does well.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Denese Faye Phillips Dameron

Denese Faye Phillips Dameron, 66, of Landrum SC, passed away July 19, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Charles Ray and Mary McClure Phillips and the wife of William Ernest Dameron. She was of the Baptist faith. Denese worked for several years as a dispatcher for Tryon Police...
LANDRUM, SC
Smoky Mountain News

Five Female Owned and Operated Businesses in Asheville, N.C.

Women of all ages are opening and expanding small, medium and large businesses throughout Western North Carolina. Asheville, alone, is home to numerous successful female-owned businesses. While there are many on the list, the five highlighted in today’s Rumble are some of my personal favorites. C&Co. Handcrafted Skincare: I’m...
ASHEVILLE, NC

