ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man wanted by Brown County Sheriff’s in custody

By Ben Newhouse
wearegreenbay.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on a suspect who deputies had been looking...

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Details Released Regarding Officer Involved Shooting in Green Bay

More details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting in Green Bay. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a fight between two people in the 700 block of Chapel View Road at 11:00 p.m. One of the suspects had fled the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Brown Co. deputies arrest suspect considered armed and dangerous

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Deputies in Brown County were searching for a man who they said was armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, officials said he was in custody. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Jackson, 35, of Kenosha. Brown County Sheriff’s officials said he was last seen in a black four-door Ford Fusion with Wisconsin license plate AJG5000. He is also a registered over-the-road truck driver.
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Charged With Fourth OWI Offense

Bail is set at $5000 recognizance for a 58-year-old Manitowoc man arrested Wednesday night on his 4th OWI Offense. An Officer from The Manitowoc Police Department was patrolling the city’s southside when he noticed a vehicle heading south on South 10th Street with no headlights on. The operator, identified...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

65-year-old Green Bay woman arrested for 4th OWI, seen swerving & braking on HWY 29

(WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay was arrested for her fourth OWI after she was allegedly seen driving at varying speeds and swerving on State Highway 29 in Brown County. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on July 22 around 12 a.m., a complaint came in of a vehicle driving eastbound on State Highway 29. The driver was reportedly traveling at varying speeds, swerving and braking.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Brown County Sheriff
UPMATTERS

One dead in Marinette County following high-speed pursuit

STEPHENSON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old from the Town of Porterfield after his vehicle went off the road and hit a power pole. According to a release from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were looking for Jacob Kaster, 33, after receiving a call for a welfare check.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Armed suspects sought in disturbance at Town of Neenah tavern

TOWN OF NEENAH, WI — Winnebago County law enforcement is looking for several people armed with semi-automatic handguns who were involved in a disturbance at a Town of Neenah business July 10th. Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Peppermint Hippo at 1413 Green Valley. Witnesses say there was a disturbance in the after hours potion of the tavern and two of the suspects drew their guns. The group then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet Equinox, possibly with Illinois plates, which was last seen driving south on Green Valley Road. No shots were fired during the disturbance. At least four of the suspects are believed to have been armed. Investigators are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects, who appear to be African-American men.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies warn of phone call scams impersonating Winnebago Co. Sheriffs

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that is occurring in the community. Deputies say that a scammer is calling people, using names like Sergeant Lewis, Lieutenant Daniels, or Officer Berg, and identifying themselves as an employee of theirs to try and elicit money from victims.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Domestic Violence Suspect Shot By Police

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A gunman was shot and injured by Green Bay police Wednesday night, following a domestic disturbance on the city’s east side. Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 700 block of Chapel View Road just before 11:15 p.m., where the suspect had fled. He soon returned to the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah PD search for owner of lost lizard

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – This little guy is taking a break from selling insurance and instead just trying to find their way home. According to the Neenah Police Department, its Friday night shift crew found a lost lizard roaming the city. Officers placed this wanderer in a cardboard box...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Theft on the Rise in Appleton

The Appleton Police Department is reporting an increase in the crime rate, specifically in thefts. In a statement to the media, the APD said that their officers have “responded to an upsurge in thefts related to unsecured items including unlocked vehicles with the keys inside, unsecured garages, and bikes left unlocked.”
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes on WIS 26 reopen after crash

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on WIS 26 have reopened following a brief closure caused by a Saturday morning crash. Original Story: NOW: Left lane closed on WIS 26 due to crash. SATURDAY 7/23/2022 11:59a.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A lane is temporarily closed on northbound WIS 26...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Man Sentenced For Grandmother’s Murder

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man who killed his grandmother because she reported him to police was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years, six months in prison. Greg Spittel was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide and several other counts, including obstruction. Fond du Lac County Judge Paul Czisny...
WAUPUN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Car strikes bicyclists in Neenah, causing minor injuries

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police say a car ran into a group of bicyclists Thursday evening. Officers responded to the intersection of Breezewood Lane and Pendleton Rd. An officer at the scene tells us the vehicle hit a few bicyclists in the larger group. The officer said some of...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc man was arrested for his 4th OWI last night (July 20th). An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was on patrol at around 10:15 p.m. when he saw a vehicle driving south on South 10th Street without its headlights on. The vehicle was pulled over in the 1100...
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy