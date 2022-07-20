ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert issued for missing Brooksville woman with dementia

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago
Source: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman with dementia.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for Joan Kaloustian, a 5 feet 7 inches white female, weighing 145 pounds. Kaloustian has gray hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said her family last saw her around 4 p.m. Sunday when they stopped by to visit her home in the Highpoint subdivision in Brooksville.

She drove away from her home sometime after they left. Kaloustian drives a white Dodge Caravan with the Florida handicapped tag JX37U, deputies said.

She does not have a cellphone with her. It’s unclear if she has her medication.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or 911.

WFLA

WFLA

