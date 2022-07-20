NFL Analyst Slams Steelers Additions of James Daniels, Mason Cole

The Pittsburgh Steelers made adjustments to their offensive line after being one of the NFL's worst units in 2021. But despite additions in free agency, not everyone believes this group got better.

Ross Tucker of Fantasy Points ranked all 32 offensive line groups heading into the 2022 season. At the bottom of the list sat four teams - one of which was the Steelers.

Tucker included the Steelers in the "Poor" tier as a group with "lots of question marks." The fantasy analyst wrote that they "might end up being fine… but I wouldn’t count on it."

Tucker highlights the Steelers lack of significant change as the reasoning behind the ranking. Pittsburgh signed Mason Cole and James Daniels this season, and re-signed Chuks Okorafor. However, those aren't answers in Tucker's eyes.

"The Steelers’ offensive line was predictably really bad last year, so they fixed the problem by bringing in Mason Cole and James Daniels. Wait, what? If those guys are the answer, you are likely asking the wrong question," Tucker wrote.

The Steelers offensive line does have a lot of ground to make up before they're considered an average group in the NFL. That being said, they have high expectations for what Daniels and Cole can do to this developing line.

