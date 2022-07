The Packers will open training camp with nine players on their physically unable to perform list. That group includes tight end Robert Tonyan and second-round wide receiver Christian Watson. Tonyan is recovering from a torn ACL and there’s some uncertainty about whether he will be ready to go in time for Week 1. Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins is also returning from a torn ACL and is on the list, but left tackle David Bakhtiari is not after missing all but one game last season due to an extended recovery from the same injury.

