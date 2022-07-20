Mandating clear backpacks in schools won't be a 'magic pill' to solve school shootings, security expert says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.His action comes one month after conservative justices overturned women's constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California.Newsom stitched the two hot-button topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO