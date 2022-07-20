ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mandating clear backpacks in schools won't be a 'magic pill' to solve school shootings, security expert says

By Jake Epstein
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIJQm_0gmFPbLk00
Students wear clear backpacks outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. on Monday, April 2, 2018. John McCall/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
  • School districts across Texas are mandating clear backpacks for the upcoming school year.
  • The measure is in response to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, which left 21 people dead.
  • A security expert told Insider the policy is no "magic pill" and should be one step in a larger plan to address gun violence.

Comments / 20

Primate
3d ago

Everyone is up for school security once a shooting happens... Then after time passes things get lax to a shooting happens again... The cycle repeats.

Reply
4
Randy Clark
2d ago

Meanwhile many more innocent children are gunned down in the streets of blue cities each year that have strict gun laws. Where's the outrage? Where are the crocodile tears? Where's Lebron, Kaep, BLM, Sharpton, Jackson, and Biden? Doesn't advance the agenda so crickets.

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheWrap

Trevor Noah Says Texas Schools Mandating Clear Backpacks Won’t Stop Shootings: ‘What Are We Doing Here, People?’ (Video)

”The Daily Show“ host mockingly suggested that the next mandate would be ”no more clothes“. Trevor Noah remains baffled at the lengths some states are willing to go to prevent mass shootings — without actually putting into practice common sense gun reform. During Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” he blasted one Texas school district for requiring students to start using clear backpacks in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Government
Local
Texas Education
Local Profile

Massive Staff Shortages At School Districts Across Texas

With students’ impending return around the corner, school districts across the country are desperately trying to fill positions. Fewer teachers will mean crowded classrooms and an unsustainable workload. In North Texas, Dallas ISD has 1,000 vacant teaching positions according to its website. Houston is short in nearly the same...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

California governor signs gun control law patterned after Texas anti-abortion law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California punched back Friday against two recent landmark U.S. Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he will sign a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law.His action comes one month after conservative justices overturned women's constitutional right to abortions and undermined gun control laws in states including California.Newsom stitched the two hot-button topics together in approving a law allowing people to sue anyone who distributes illegal assault weapons, parts that can be used to build weapons, guns without serial numbers, or .50 caliber rifles. They would be awarded at least...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Security
fox44news.com

Children Overdosing on Melatonin increases in Central Texas

Waco, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies. Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION ANNOUNCES 2023 LOUISIANA STATE TEACHERS AND PRINCIPALS OF THE YEAR

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Louisiana Department of Education (the Department) today announced the 2023 Teacher and Principal of the Year state-level winners. Brittany Bonnaffons of Hahnville High School in St. Charles Parish has been selected as the 2023 State Teacher of the Year and Dr. David Schexnaydre, Jr. of Harry M. Hurst Middle School in St. Charles Parish is the 2023 State Principal of the Year.
LOUISIANA STATE
keranews.org

Will Texas have enough teachers when school starts again?

After 18 years of teaching Spanish, logging lesson plans and living the daily shuffle of students moving room to room between periods, the habits of school life are over for Patryce Zarraga. “Actually, at the beginning of the year, I had wanted to stay a couple of more years to...
DALLAS, TX
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Renews COVID-19 Disaster Declaration In July 2022

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on March 13, 2020, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster for all counties in the State of Texas; and. WHEREAS, in each subsequent month effective...
TEXAS STATE
Insider

Insider

499K+
Followers
30K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy