DNA from a coffee cup tossed in the trash earlier this year led authorities to charge man in teen's 1975 murder

By Natalie Musumeci
 3 days ago
Lindy Sue Biechler. Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office
  • Investigators made an arrest in a nearly half-century-old cold case murder of a Pennsylvania teen.
  • That was thanks to DNA evidence lifted from a coffee cup thrown into the trash earlier this year.
  • David Sinopoli was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Biechler.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Insider

Insider

