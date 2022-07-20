ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 person hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash on Briley Parkway in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

1 person hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash on Briley Parkway in Nashville (Nashville, TN)

On early Tuesday morning, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Nashville. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on Briley Parkway at about 4:30 a.m. [...]

Comments / 0

 

Nationwide Report

57-year-old Sammie Ransom died after a motorcycle crash in Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)

57-year-old Sammie Ransom died after a motorcycle crash in Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 57-year-old Sammie Ransom, of Florida, as the victim who was killed after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Robertson County. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at mile marker 27 on I-24 West (between Joelton and Pleasant View) just after 10 PM [...]
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

