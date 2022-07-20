1 person hospitalized after a solo-vehicle crash on Briley Parkway in Nashville (Nashville, TN) Nationwide Report

On early Tuesday morning, two people suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Nashville. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on Briley Parkway at about 4:30 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

More Tennessee News from Nationwide Report™

Tennessee Resources from Nationwide Report™