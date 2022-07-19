Shark sightings snarl beachgoers plans to cool down

(Portland, Oregon) – Chances are pretty decent tonight (Saturday) to catch the Aurora Borealis on the northern edges of Oregon and throughout Washington State, even some parts of the extreme north Oregon coast and much of the Washington coast. (Above, courtesy Spokane office of National Weather Service: northern lights in Spokane Friday night)
(Oregon Coast) – Mid summer on these beaches can mean all sorts of wonders, especially one rather like this one. A calm ocean brings more than just pleasant conditions for bouncing around the Oregon coast and lounging in the sands. (Above: Arcadia Beach near Cannon Beach could look this vastly different)
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Pacific Northwest is getting ready for a heat wave that is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures next week. As the mercury rises, people will be finding ways to cool off. The Beaverton community now has a new Salt & Straw in Cedar Hills as an option. The location off of Cedar Hills Boulevard will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Friday. The store had a preview opening on Thursday and crowds of people showed up to taste a Portland staple. Ian Kane works on new shop openings with Salt & Straw. He helped organize Thursday’s preview day and said he was excited to see so many people show up.
(Garibaldi, Oregon) – Coming in towards this tiny north Oregon coast town from the south, one thing soon begins to flood your field of vision: that gigantic G overlooking the sleepy fishing village of Garibaldi. That and the massive smokestack towering high. However, there's way more to the town than that G, "sleepy” may not be the most correct of descriptions. Garibaldi is deceptively quiet: there's actually quite a bit of bustling going on. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An earthquake rattled the Portland metro area overnight Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was recorded between Hillsboro and Aloha at 1:43 a.m. Sunday. The USGS said this earthquake had a depth of about 10.8 miles. Scott Burns, a professor of...
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There's a lot of newness on the Oregon coast these days: a good number of older, historical buildings have been torn down. While it often has to do with the struggles of maintaining an older building, it's a sad event for many. (Photo courtesy Ester Lee Motel)
New vineyard estates in a range of styles, from modern farmhouse to forest lodge, with never-before-seen products will be unveiled Saturday at NW Natural Street of Dreams luxury home tour. For the first time, the 47-year-old summer event, which runs July 23-Aug. 14, will take place in Yamhill County. People...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s luxurious living in wine country. For the first time, the Street of Dreams is taking place in Yamhill County. The 2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams is located in Newberg. KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the homes Thursday morning and was impressed...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passenger in a car that crashed in a Beaverton yard died Saturday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The car crashed into a yard in the 19300 block of SW Blanton, officials said, and added the “vehicle that crashed was associated with the yard it crashed in.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was pulled from a mangled car after a severe head-on crash along a road in Washington County early Saturday morning, fire officials said. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Beaverton-Tigard Highway near the Allen Boulevard exit. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, two people were rescued from the crash and one of them had to be extricated.
A Tigard man died Wednesday after being shot and killed on Oregon 18 northeast of Otis in a suspected road-rage incident. Dennis Anderson, 45, was with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, on a day trip to Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantine. They were headed back to their Tigard home around 8:30 p.m on July 13 when they noticed a driver in a car trying to pass them, said Goldsbury, 46.
When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A brazen biker was tracked down by the Washington County Sheriff's Office air support unit Friday morning after several commuters reported the motorcyclist driving recklessly at more than 100 miles per hour down Highway 26 in the Hillsboro area. Over the previous few days, law...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As investigators continue the search for suspects in a deadly Polk County road rage incident, Oregon State Police have released new details of the vehicle the suspects were riding in. OSP described the suspect vehicle as a BMW 3 Series with a body similar to...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot and killed a driver Wednesday night after a reported road rage incident on Highway 18 in Polk County. OSP said two drivers were on the highway near milepost 15, with one of the drivers...
PORTLAND, Oregon — Thousands of college athletes around the country know the name Brenda Tracy. The gang rape survivor, who lives outside of Portland, has spent much of the last decade visiting college campuses, sharing her experience in-person. “Sharing my story and seeing the effect it had on people...
Comments / 0