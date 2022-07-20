ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nearly 59K Florida Families to Get $450 Per Child Under New Initiative

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost 59,000 families in Florida will be getting some extra money for each child they have under a new initiative from Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration and the state's Department of Children and Families. Entitled the Hope Florida -...

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 1

alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida’s Statewide Unemployment Rate Drops to 2.8 Percent, Despite National Economic Conditions

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida’s June 2022 data indicates that Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent, despite national economic conditions. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has declined or held steady for 23 consecutive months through June 2022. The national unemployment rate remains unchanged over the month at 3.6 percent, 0.8 percent higher than Florida’s rate. Florida’s labor force grew by 40,000 (+0.4 percent) over the month, while the national labor force shrank by 0.2 percent. In June 2022, Florida’s labor force grew by 293,000 (+2.8 percent) over the year, outpacing the national rate of 1.8 percent by 1.0 percentage point.
L. Cane

What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
OBA

Nearly 100 impaired vessel operators removed from Florida waterways during Operation Dry Water

Pensacola, Fla. - (OBA) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers had one main goal in mind for the July Fourth holiday weekend: to keep boaters safe. The Independence Day weekend is one of the busiest boating holidays of the year and FWC officers, with the partnership of many other law enforcement agencies, were on the lookout for impaired boaters throughout the “Boating and Fishing Capital of the World.”
floridapolitics.com

Farmers push back after Charlie Crist proposes land purchase as Governor

Florida’s farmers are rebuking a plan floated by Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist to buy up farmland should he become Florida’s next Governor. Crist threw out the proposal during the lone Democratic Primary debate ahead of the Aug. 23 election, as part of a discussion about Florida’s environment and ecosystem.
WESH

Florida officials explain who will get $450 checks

ORLANDO, Fla. — The State of Florida is going to send some families a one-time payment of $450. On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tweeted a picture of a letter being sent out that explains $450 will be sent out per child to nearly 60,000 Florida families.
NBC News

Florida school board candidate says doctors who treat trans kids 'should be hanging' from a tree

A school board candidate near Pensacola, Florida, said Monday that doctors who treat transgender youth "should be hanging from the nearest tree." Alisabeth Janai Lancaster, who is running for a seat on the Santa Rosa County School Board, spoke Monday night at an event called "Closing Arguments," a political forum held by a local group named the Gulf Coast Patriots, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
cltampa.com

Publix heiress donated $50,000 to anti-LGBTQ group Moms For Liberty

Publix heiresses and donating to ultra-conservative organizations go together like a Pub Sub and a black & white cookie. Once again, Julie Fancelli is donating big bucks to support radical wings of the Republican party. The heiress of the Lakeland chain donated $50,000 to Moms for Liberty in June, the first major contribution to this political action committee.
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Democrats Debated Each Other – Both Would Ban Assault Weapons, Reform Immigration and Repeal DeSantis Bills

Nikki Fried and Charlie CristTwitter of NikkiFried. On July 21, Florida's two leading Democratic challengers in the forthcoming gubernatorial election - Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist debated each other in the one and only televised debate in advance of the November vote. The event was held in Miami and gave the two contenders the opportunity to challenge each other and score political points in advance of the election later this year.
Cops And Crime

Florida Man With 31 Felonies Pulled Over For Going Too Slow In Stolen Car

A Florida man with 70 previous felony charges and 31 felony convictions was arrested again after being pulled over in a stolen car. Last Friday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop that put an end to a multi-state crime spree. The driver, identified as 36-year-old felon Stephen Johnson, was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information, three counts of Petit Theft, and Violation of Probation for recent Burglary charges in Pompano Beach, FL.
