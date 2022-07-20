ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

$2M Worth Of School Laptops Recovered, Three Busted In Fairfax Embezzlement Scheme: Police

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Police investigated an embezzlement incident of around 35,000 Fairfax County Public School laptops, officials said.

On Thursday, July 14, police were investigating a local warehouse in the 6800 block of Industrial Road, which they discovered was the hub where the computers were auctioned off illegally, Fairfax County Police said.

Fadi Atyeh, 36, was found outside the warehouse in a truck that belonged to Attyah Computer Recycling, officials said. When police conducted a traffic stop, they found stolen laptops in Atyeh's vehicle and arrested him, police said.

Later in the day, Franque Minor II, 35, and Mario Jones, Jr., 21, who were employees of the warehouse and the public school system, were also arrested, police said.

Police said they estimate the stolen computers are worth over $2 million and that the scheme has gone on since at least November 2020.

Atyeh was arrested for receiving stolen property and larceny with the intent to distribute, and the two other suspects were charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call 703-256-8035.

Comments / 0

Related
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville townhome

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen car at a Rockville townhome community yesterday morning. The vehicle was reported stolen from a residential parking lot in the 14900 block of Forest Landing Circle, off Muddy Branch Road. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 10:00 PM Thursday and 10:00 AM on Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Inside Nova

Man charged with stealing from churches in Fairfax, Maryland

A 61-year-old man has been arrested for stealing from churches throughout the D.C. area, Fairfax County police announced Thursday. On June 28, officers responded to the Saint Mary’s of Sorrows Catholic Church in Fairfax for a man who stole a purse from a car in the parking lot, the department said in a news release.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Fairfax, VA
fredericksburg.today

Distraction scam reported in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Police say on Friday, July 15th, a female was distracted in the Walmart parking lot by a Hispanic male who told her there was an issue with her rear tire. As she got out of her vehicle to check, a Hispanic female stole her purse from the backseat. City Police say this scam has been reported in other localities too.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Daily Voice

Brooklyn Park Resident Comes Home, Finds Burglars Asleep

A group of burglars in Brooklyn Park got a unique wakeup call after falling asleep inside the home they targeted, authorities announced. The victim returned home around 12:30 p.m. to find two of the suspects asleep inside of a residence in the 200 block of 11th Avenue East on Thursday, July 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
BROOKLYN PARK, MD
NBC Washington

5 Teens, 1 Adult Seriously Hurt in Violent Crash in Laurel

Five teenagers and an adult are seriously injured after a violent SUV crash late Thursday in Laurel, Maryland, authorities say. All six people were taken to trauma centers after the crash at Laurel Bowie Road (MD-197) and Cherry Lane, Prince George’s County police and Laurel police said. At least two of the crash victims have injuries that are considered life-threatening. Five of the victims are teens, a Prince George's County police official said in an update.
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Police#Computers#Attyah Computer Recycling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
WUSA9

Person stuck in ductwork of Popeyes restaurant, rescue underway

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police and firefighters are working to free a trapped person from the ductwork of a Popeyes restaurant in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. According to Mike Yourishin, spokesman for the Prince George's County Fire Department, a technical rescue operation is underway at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road. Yourishin said crews are working to remove an individual who became stuck in a ventilation shaft of the restaurant. It was not immediately made clear why the person was in the ductwork, or how they became trapped.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Souped-up minivan driver warned by Park Police

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A souped-up minivan didn't get a chance to show off its massive sound system Tuesday night at Sligo-Dennis Park. An officer from the Montgomery County division of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police spoke to the owner of the vehicle before they say it could "become a nuisance" to people in the park and nearby residents.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
320K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy