Kodak Black's Instagram Is All About Florida & Here's Where He's Been Spotted

By Jenna Kelley
 3 days ago
Kodak Black posts all over his Instagram page about his life in Florida, and he always represents the Sunshine State since he's from there.

His hometown is Pompano Beach, just a bit north of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, where he films many of his music videos that have various references to the South Florida culture.

On June 11, he hosted "Kodak Black Day", during which he held a carnival-style concert for different charities and the event was at Pompano Community Park.

The star was also seen supporting the local NHL hockey team, the Florida Panthers, back in May.

He went to see two games and took photos with fans in the stands at the FLA Live Arena.

The star got his education in the city at Blanche Ely High School and he dedicated a post on his timeline to his loved ones who went to school with him.

He's been spotted in Miami multiple times, as well. Some people took TikTok's of him dancing at the famous Strip Club, Booby Trap.

He also recorded his recent music video with Orlando rapper Hotboii in Hollywood, Florida.

💕#MakeNightsEpic #kodakblack #fypシ

Recently, the rapper was arrested in Broward County and the cops ran his license which was claimed to be expired. So, he posted a photo with a mockery of a Florida ID.

Shortly after, he began promoting a song called "Usain Boo" in reference to Usain Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist who now has a bronze statue to be installed at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

Kodak Black is expected to perform this weekend at Rolling Loud, which takes place in the Magic City.

