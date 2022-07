MANGOLIA, TX --The suspect involved with this incident has been identified as 23 year old Eric Zuniga Vega Jr. of Magnolia. Mr. Vega Jr. is currently in protective custody at the hospital, and is listed as stable. Mr. Vega Jr. is facing a charge of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant with a $150,000 bond, and a charge of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon with a $6,000 bond assigned to that offense.

