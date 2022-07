Brad Weisman of Keller Williams Platinum Realty celebrates 30 years in the real estate business. Weisman has been a well-established realtor since 1992 with experience selling residential real estate in the surrounding Berks County area and has closed more than 1,700 real estate transactions in his career. With 30 years success in the business, Weisman says staying relevant in all markets is the biggest challenge within the industry. “It is so important to know your business and know your numbers. You should always be the person that knows more than anyone else in the real estate market. If they ask the tough questions you better have the detailed answers,” said Brad Weisman Realtor/Co-Owner Keller Williams Platinum Realty.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO