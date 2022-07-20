Dickson County hosts media day

Dickson County Schools announced recently the appointment of Dr. Malissa Johnson to the position of Director of Special Education. Dr. Johnson began her career in education in her hometown of Beaufort, S.C. She moved to Tennessee after marrying her husband, Jay, in 1992. Dr. Johnson served as a middle school teacher in South Carolina and in Nashville for a total of six years. She has also worked with students with special needs at the Seven Hawks Wilderness Program in Waverly, and at Dede Wallace School in Nashville. She taught third grade at University School of Nashville for two years.

DICKSON COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO