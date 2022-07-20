ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Dickson County hosts media day

By Casey Patrick Main Street Media
dicksonpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDickson County hosted a media day last week to have professional photographers take some photos of the cheerleaders, girls’ soccer team and volleyball team. During media day, coaches from all three programs took some time out to discuss the upcoming season and what media day means to them....

www.dicksonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
dicksonpost.com

Dickson Schools hire Johnson as Director of Special Education

Dickson County Schools announced recently the appointment of Dr. Malissa Johnson to the position of Director of Special Education. Dr. Johnson began her career in education in her hometown of Beaufort, S.C. She moved to Tennessee after marrying her husband, Jay, in 1992. Dr. Johnson served as a middle school teacher in South Carolina and in Nashville for a total of six years. She has also worked with students with special needs at the Seven Hawks Wilderness Program in Waverly, and at Dede Wallace School in Nashville. She taught third grade at University School of Nashville for two years.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Skatepark event brings community together in Spring Hill

The City of Spring Hill teamed up with Tript Skateboards on Friday to host a skateboard event and contest at the city’s skatepark in an effort to bring awareness and the community together. Spring Hill Parks’ David Curnock said the event was an attempt to create a buzz in...
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Main Street Murfreesboro’s annual fundraiser will be held at Oaklands Mansion on July 23rd. Funds raised go to help Main Street Murfreesboro carry out its mission to maintain and enhance the historic downtown as the heart of the community. VIP ticket includes a private VIP area during the event with private VIP bar, signature drinks (2 drink tickets), Tasty Table & Jo’s Custom Cakes Catering, access to food vendors, Craft Beer Garden wristband, special entertainment, and access to inside Oakland’s Mansion. General admission tickets include 2 drink tickets, live music performed on-site, and access to over 30 local restaurants’ tastings.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Dickson County, TN
Sports
Dickson County, TN
Government
dicksonpost.com

Pendergrass knew firsthand importance of education to African Americans

On Oct. 10, 1942, Larry Pendergrass entered the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga. Larry was born in the Abiff community, just over the Dickson County line in Hickman County, on Sept. 27, 1916. His father was a farmer, and his mother was a homemaker. By the time Larry became a teenager, both of his parents were deceased.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Rutherford County officials locate missing juvenile

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s office located a missing juvenile Saturday. Authorities are looking for missing juvenile Kyle Smith, who left his Rhodes Lane home Friday night and had reportedly not returned home. At 1:36 p.m., officials confirmed that Kyle had been located.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Home Games#Cheerleading#Volleyball#Cheerleaders
fox17.com

Blood donors needed in race to save lives in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The blood supply in Middle Tennessee is critically low and the race to save lives is on. Officials with Blood Assurance are asking residents to start their engines and drive to their nearest donation center to give the gift of life. The nonprofit has announced...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
dicksonpost.com

Candidate announcement: Michael Meise for Juvenile Court Judge

Editor’s Note: The Dickson Post runs one free announcement for all candidates appearing on our local election ballots. Candidates: Please email your announcement to news@dicksonpost.com. Announcements should be no more than 600 words and please include a headshot. Tenn. Code Ann. § 37-1-101 dictates the purpose of the juvenile...
DICKSON, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Knoxville, Nashville, and Jackson

TBI CONTRACT ANALYST – INT. Enters and monitors contract accounts payables ensuring all appropriate accounting strings and supporting documentation are submitted. Notifies TBI Professional Standards Unit (PSU) that Special Contract Requests have been approved and contracts can be completed for drafting and signatures. Monitors the approval process of contracts and notifies appropriate stakeholders to ensure process efficiency and continuity. Tracks and informs appropriate stakeholders of contract expiration dates. Collects data for TBI customized reports for management and internal stakeholders (e.g., annual temporary employee reports, legislative budget reports, etc.). Submits and notifies internal and external stakeholders of fully executed contracts. Establishes and maintains the official contract record to meet record retention requirements. Completes contract summary sheets to ensure accuracy and compliance with the State of Tennessee. Monitors vendor Attestation and insurance updates to determine compliance with contracts.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dresden Enterprise

Colleagues, Friends, Family Mourn Loss of Long-Time Attorney

PARIS (July 16) – William R. Neese of Paris, who won distinction as an attorney and businessman in Tennessee and beyond, and whose charitable efforts elevated many of his neighbors, has died. “Henry County and the State of Tennessee have lost an extraordinary leader and caring servant and steward...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Boston-Based Tech Company to Establish New Configuration Facility in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Toast officials announced that Toast, Inc., the all-in-one digital platform built for restaurants, will establish its new configuration facility in Tennessee, selecting Antioch as the first location. Founded and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast plans to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

TDEC Awards Tennessee Tire Recycling Grant of $750,000 to Lebanon, TN Company

LEBANON – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a grant of $750,000 for Tennessee Tire Recycling (TTR) in Lebanon from the state’s Tire Environmental Act Program. TTR, a division of Rockwood Sustainable Solutions, will provide matching funds of $914,170 and use the grant for...
LEBANON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy