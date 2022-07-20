ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HarbourView Acquires Stake in Hollywood Undead Royalties

By Ed Christman
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarbourView Equity Partners has acquired an undisclosed stake in the royalty income streams of the band Hollywood Undead’s music publishing and recorded masters catalog from the group’s first four studio albums, which were released by the Universal Music Group. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Hollywood...

www.billboard.com

