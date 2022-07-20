ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

What Are The Guardians Plans For Nolan Jones?

By Tommy Wild
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04y3aZ_0gmFMJC300

Nolan Jones has been impressive, to say the least, since he got called up to the majors about two weeks ago. He’s already batting .333 with nine hits and nine RBI. This kind of impact will force the manager to put you in the everyday lineup.

However, Oscar Gonzalez won’t be on the injured list forever and his impact in the lineup was just as big. What happens to Nolan Jones then? History may hold the key to this answer.

The obvious decision would be to keep playing Jones in right field. I’ve been surprised at how comfortable he's looked at the position for only playing it a short amount of time. Sure, he’s made a few mistakes such as taking a wrong first step, but that’s how you learn and get better. Keeping him in the outfield When Gonzalez isn’t in the lineup is perfectly fine.

Another option could be having Nolan play third base. No, I’m not suggesting playing him over Jose Ramirez. But Jose has been the designated hitter in 15 games for the Guardians this season. There are also some days when Ramirez may just need the day off. Nolan came up through the organization as a third baseman, so he would clearly be comfortable here.

On the days Jose gets rest or is the DH, Jones would be a great option to play third.

The last scenario and perhaps the most controversial would be playing Jones at first base. This option might make the most sense for all parties. The Guardians have a plethora of outfield prospects that need playing time. There have been rumors that Franmil Reyes may be on the trade block and if he does leave then Josh Naylor could take over as the designated hitter allowing Jones to take over the first base role.

This isn’t a new position for Nolan either. Back before the 2021 Minor League season, he was open and took reps at first base.

One thing is for sure and that is the Guardians will figure out a spot for Nolan Jones as long as he keeps swinging a hot bat as he has. His arrival has been long awaited and he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

-----

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Juan Soto’s two most likely trade destinations revealed

After declining a 15-year, $440 million offer from the Washington Nationals, star outfielder Juan Soto is one of the top available players currently on the Major League Baseball trade market ahead of the league’s Aug. 2 trade deadline. While most title-contending teams across the league will likely be interested...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

2 sneaky Yankees MLB trade deadline targets

Despite having a dream of a first half of the season, the New York Yankees could use significant improvements. The Yankees entered the All-Star break 64-28, led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge’s 33 homers. While it’s been mostly good times this season, the team has a few weak points that could derail a championship run.
MLB
FanSided

Juan Soto rumors: 7 teams make offers, including 1 surprise

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, seven teams have been in contact with the Washington Nationals on a Juan Soto trade, three of them are from the NL West. The MLB trade deadline is a matter of days away, and all eyes will be on the Washington Nationals from here on out. That is because they are open to trading star outfielder Juan Soto after he turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer. Whether they do so remains to be seen, but there are teams that are interested in seeing if they can pull off a deal for Soto.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside The Phillies

Kyle Schwarber Could Join One of MLB's Most Exclusive Clubs

Kyle Schwarber did not have his best stuff on display Monday night at the Home Run Derby, losing to 42-year-old Albert Pujols in the first round. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger has been one of the very best home run hitters in baseball this year. He leads the National League in long balls at the midway point of the season, trailing only Aaron Judge for the Major League lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Draft Son of Former LA Rookie of the Year Winner in 16th Round

One event that flew under the radar a bit over All-Star weekend was the MLB Draft. For years, the draft was held in June, but starting in 2021, the league moved the draft to July to add some more sizzle to the All-Star Game festivities. Having the draft in July, rather than early June, also ensures that both college and high school ball players have finished their respective seasons. The Dodgers have built their dynasty in the draft, and this year, they made a small bet on pedigree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

5 Cleveland Guardians players who need to step up in the second-half

The Cleveland Guardians are back to action this weekend and these five names need big second halves. The Cleveland Guardians are back to action this weekend but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows after a few days off. The Guards are in the thick of a Divisional Title, battling it out with the Minnesota Twins and staying off the Chicago White Sox.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Jones
Person
Franmil Reyes
brownsnation.com

Perrion Winfrey Signs Rookie Deal With Browns

Just one day before rookies report to training camp, Perrion Winfrey signed his first NFL contract. He was the final member of the Cleveland Browns‘ 2022 NFL Draft class to finalize a deal. Particulars of the agreement have not been released by the Browns. Per Brad Stainbrook, the Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Yankees Reportedly Expressed Interest In Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this month, Washington superstar Juan Soto turned down a 15-year contract offer worth $440 million. As a result, the Nationals organization has opened its doors for trade inquiries about the 23-year-old talent. According to recent reports from MLB insider Jack Curry, the New York Yankees have reached out to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians#Rbi
Yardbarker

Cubs: Injury Updates Coming Out of the All-Star Break

Hearing that Adbert Alzolay and Manny Rodriguez have both begun throwing is good news. Neither player has pitched in the 2022 campaign, but a return before the end of the season can only help their respective developments. In addition, Wade Miley ramping up is key for the Cubs. Miley was...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Draft Longtime LA First Baseman's Son in MLB Draft

MLB All-Star weekend is loaded with exciting events. The Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game are both crowd pleasers, as is the Home Run Derby. The All-Star Game on Tuesday was everything Dodgers fans wanted it to be - besides the NL losing for the ninth straight year and Tony Gonsolin getting shelled. But the MLB Draft also took place in LA this weekend and the Dodgers selected a familiar name.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Tim Kurkjian, Jack Graney honored by Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Writer Tim Kurkjian and the late Jack Graney, the first former major league player to transfer to the broadcast booth, were honored Saturday by the Baseball Hall of Fame for their contributions to the game. Kurkjian was presented with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America’s Career Excellence Award. He began his career in 1979 at the Washington Star and two years later was the Texas Rangers beat writer for The Dallas Morning News. Four years later, he returned to his native Maryland and joined The Baltimore Sun, covering the Orioles for four years. He then spent...
MLB
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard not in Rockies' lineup Saturday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Hilliard is being replaced in center field by Randal Grichuk versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 142 plate appearances this season, Hilliard has a .173 batting average with a .522 OPS, 2 home runs,...
DENVER, CO
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
245
Followers
293
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy