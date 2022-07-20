What Are The Guardians Plans For Nolan Jones?

Nolan Jones has been impressive, to say the least, since he got called up to the majors about two weeks ago. He’s already batting .333 with nine hits and nine RBI. This kind of impact will force the manager to put you in the everyday lineup.

However, Oscar Gonzalez won’t be on the injured list forever and his impact in the lineup was just as big. What happens to Nolan Jones then? History may hold the key to this answer.

The obvious decision would be to keep playing Jones in right field. I’ve been surprised at how comfortable he's looked at the position for only playing it a short amount of time. Sure, he’s made a few mistakes such as taking a wrong first step, but that’s how you learn and get better. Keeping him in the outfield When Gonzalez isn’t in the lineup is perfectly fine.

Another option could be having Nolan play third base. No, I’m not suggesting playing him over Jose Ramirez. But Jose has been the designated hitter in 15 games for the Guardians this season. There are also some days when Ramirez may just need the day off. Nolan came up through the organization as a third baseman, so he would clearly be comfortable here.

On the days Jose gets rest or is the DH, Jones would be a great option to play third.

The last scenario and perhaps the most controversial would be playing Jones at first base. This option might make the most sense for all parties. The Guardians have a plethora of outfield prospects that need playing time. There have been rumors that Franmil Reyes may be on the trade block and if he does leave then Josh Naylor could take over as the designated hitter allowing Jones to take over the first base role.

This isn’t a new position for Nolan either. Back before the 2021 Minor League season, he was open and took reps at first base.

One thing is for sure and that is the Guardians will figure out a spot for Nolan Jones as long as he keeps swinging a hot bat as he has. His arrival has been long awaited and he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.

