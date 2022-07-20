ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Season Review: Nicolas Roy

By Aidan Champion
VGK Today
VGK Today
 3 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy had the best season of his NHL career so far this past season.

Roy was one of the few Golden Knights to stay consistently healthy in 2022, having played in a career-high 78 games.

The 25-year-old forward recorded 15 goals and 24 assists for a total of 39 points, the sixth-best on the team. He also added 34 blocks, 85 hits, and 34 takeaways. Roy was also third on the team in total faceoff wins with 454.

The first quarter of the 2021-22 season was a tale of two very different stretches for Roy.

He got off to a solid start, having registered eight points in the first 10 games. But Roy then fell into a bit of a slump for what was nearly a full month, scoring just one point in the next 10 contests.

The forward responded with a much better second quarter of the season, scoring 12 points in his next 20 games.

After his goal in the Golden Knights' 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 17, Roy would not score a single goal until his two-goal performance in Vegas' 5-4 win against the Anaheim Ducks on March 4.

He would go on to finish the season strong as he tallied six points in his last eight games.

Roy was drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, where he would play the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In the summer of 2019, the forward, along with a conditional 2021 fifth-round pick, was dealt to Vegas in exchange for former Golden Knights forward Erik Haula.

In total, Roy has scored 26 goals and 38 assists for 64 points in his 156 games played for Vegas.

His future with the team is a little uncertain at the moment, as he became an unrestricted free agent when he chose not to elect for salary arbitration before Monday's deadline. Teams will now have the opportunity to give Roy an offer sheet.

Should he return to the team, Roy will likely be in the checking line mix as a center or right wing.

Comments / 0

