ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Countdown to Camp: Three groups compose Packers' new receiving corps

By Mike Spofford
Packers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY – As the Packers' receiving corps takes shape in the new post-Davante Adams world, the position can be broken down into three distinct groups. There are proven veterans with potentially more being added to their collective plate. There is a rookie group with opportunity galore for whoever can get...

www.packers.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Names His NFL "Sleeper" Team

The 2022 NFL season sits just under two months away, which means it's prediction time for analysts. Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III handed out one of his predictions for the season. He thinks the Las Vegas Raiders are being slept on. "We are SLEEPING on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
Yardbarker

Packers Sign TE Sal Cannella

He had a workout for the team on Wednesday. This brings Green Bay’s roster to the full 90 players. Cannella, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn early in training camp in 2021, but was released just a few days later. He eventually...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Packers Work Out Veteran Receiver, Rookie Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers, who have one open roster spot with training camp just a week away, worked out veteran receiver John Brown, according to multiple reports. Brown, a third-round pick out of Pittsburg State by the Arizona Cardinals, has 320 receptions for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns in eight NFL seasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers' All-Pro OT David Bakhtiari placed on PUP list

The Green Bay Packers are a very careful team when it comes to major injuries historically, and it usually ends up paying off in the end. The team is continuing to be very careful with five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari as they placed the 30-year old on the PUP list Saturday. The former Colorado Buffalo star missed almost the entire season while recovering from his ACL tear he suffered on New Year's Eve of the 2020 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Louis Riddick Names 1 NFL Player Who Is Going To "Shock" Fans

There were plenty of talented wide receivers taken in this year's NFL Draft, but there's one in particular that will shock everyone this upcoming season. According to ESPN's Louis Riddick, that player is Alec Pierce. The Indianapolis Colts selected Pierce with the 53rd overall pick in this year's draft. Pierce,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#New Orleans#American Football
FanSided

Packers 2022 training camp preview: Offensive line

The Green Bay Packers have made some changes across the offensive line this year, but it should remain one of the deepest groups in the league. That’s especially true with David Bakhtiari expected to be ready to go at training camp, and also once Elgton Jenkins returns from a torn ACL.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Ed Donatell's experience takes Minnesota's defense to another level

After moving on from former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer after eight seasons and bringing in first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, the team needed to sign a new defensive coordinator. In February, the franchise added longtime veteran defensive coach Ed Donatell to be their new full-time defensive coordinator. The 65-year old coach is going to look to use his experience to help Minnesota's talented defense reach their full potential.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

Now is the time of the summer when we see NFL teams add some last-minute depth before training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders did just that today, signing veteran safety Matthias Farley. Farley spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, making 16 tackles and recovering one fumble in 17 games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins agree to terms with No. 8 overall pick Brooks Lee

The Twins are in agreement with first-round pick Brooks Lee, reports Ted Schwerzler of Twins Daily. The former Cal Poly star will receive a $5.675M signing bonus. Lee, 21, fell to the Twins at eighth overall on Sunday, a bit of a surprise. He placed among the draft’s top six prospects in the estimation of Baseball America, The Athletic, ESPN, FanGraphs and MLB Pipeline. All but ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel slotted Lee as the top college prospect in the class (McDaniel had him second behind Kevin Parada), with unanimous praise for his hit tool projection. Baseball America suggests the switch-hitting infielder could develop into a plus-plus hitter (a 70 grade on the 20-80 scale) at his peak. Other outlets weren’t quite so bullish, but they all project him as an above-average hitter at minimum while raving about his awareness of the strike zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Packers.com

Titletown Family Fest to return ahead of Packers Family Night

Ahead of Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, Titletown and the Greater Green Bay YMCA will kick off the evening with the free Titletown Family Fest from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. Families and visitors of all ages are invited to join Titletown and the YMCA...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Financially, Packers have put pandemic behind them

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers' financial picture has returned to its pre-pandemic form. The team reported a $77.7 million operating profit on Friday for the most recent fiscal year, a sharp turnaround from the $38.8 million loss in the pandemic season of 2020, and more in line with the pre-pandemic profit of $70.3 million following the 2019 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: The two can't be separated

Hello II. With the summer heat plaguing most of the nation, can someone install an app on the II so we can feel the icy elements of an early December game, pretty please?. I'll get the intern on that. Darrel from Pueblo, CO. II, the questions about the short turnaround...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy