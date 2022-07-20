ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi, TN

CDC: COVID spread is high in these 4 Northeast Tennessee counties

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444HKK_0gmFJfWY00

(WJHL) — Four out of seven Northeast Tennessee counties found their way back onto the CDC’s radar due to high spread rates of the novel coronavirus.

According to a tool on the CDC’s website that shows community levels by county, Carter, Greene, Washington and Unicoi counties have a high level of spread.

Don Wells releases letter to Summer Wells’ ‘kidnappers’

Health officials urge people in these areas to wear a mask in indoor public settings, stay up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and get tested if symptoms appear. Those with compromised immune systems should avoid non-essential indoor activities, maintain improved ventilation indoors and have plans for rapid testing if needed. More information is available here .

Hawkins and Sullivan counties have medium community levels, according to the CDC, and Johnson County’s is classified as low.

Despite this, the CDC recommends even those in low and medium COVID-19 community levels continue to stay up to date on vaccines.

Whistleblower Aid: Evidence for DOJ complaint growing in JCPD ‘Voe’ case

The CDC classifies low, medium and high community levels with the following criteria:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aPfF_0gmFJfWY00
CDC COVID-19 community levels criteria

Ballad Health on Tuesday reported that 95 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in its facilities, with 14 patients in the ICU and six depending on ventilators. This is an increase from last Tuesday when the health system housed 84 COVID-19 patients.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 25

ELIT3 BLU3DRAG0N
3d ago

This is the far left agenda. Midterm is coming! Democrats are on a mission and we need to stand together and vote for republicans. God bless America 🇺🇸

Reply(3)
25
Mitch McKee
3d ago

Looks like the Democrats are setting us up for another mail in ballot fiasco because they are afraid of the mid terms.

Reply(1)
9
spore
3d ago

lol... I was tired of this when I found one of the sequences from 2017... Someone wanna tell me... according to Myriad Genetics vs Supreme Court... CAN YOU PATENT NATURALLY OCCURRING DNA OR RNA? Alrighty then...

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmot.org

Latest COVID-19 variants to reach Tennessee building slowly, steadily

(Mike Osborne) — The current surge in COVID-19 cases currently underway in Tennesse is dramatically different from previous waves. Earlier coronavirus surges roared in like tidal waves, quickly sickening tens-of-thousands of state residents and pushing medical personnel and resources to their limits. The COVID-19 wave currently building across Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Unicoi, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
Johnson City Press

Five Tri-Cities school districts urge families to complete federal meals benefits applications

BLOUNTVILLE — When school in Tennessee and across the nation starts, free lunches for all students and some free breakfasts will have ended. So the five public school districts in Sullivan and Washington counties, including Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport, are joining forces to encourage all families to complete the federal meal benefits application that helps qualify students for free or reduced prices on school lunches.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Co. mayor, several commissioners ‘suffering from COVID’

BLOUNTVILE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Commission canceled its monthly meeting as several commissioners and Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable experience COVID-19. According to a release from the county mayor’s office, the meeting was originally scheduled for Thursday night. However, the meeting was “tentatively” pushed back a week to July 28. “Several members of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Officials give details of Morristown Regional Airport operation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are finally some answers about a joint Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency operation that took place at the Morristown Regional Airport. While not everything is clear, a DEA official was able to shed a little light on the situation. WVLT News originally...
MORRISTOWN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Summer Wells#Doj#Ballad Health#Icu
WKRN News 2

COVID cases on the rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 cases are up around the state of Tennessee. The CDC shows that numbers were up 33% from last week from the previous week. It has Davidson County as being in the “high” level of transmission, meaning it recommends indoor masking and extra measures for people who are immunocompromised.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS 42

7 Tennessee counties should start wearing masks again, says CDC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The CDC says residents in seven Tennessee counties should bring back the masks as COVID-19 cases rise and spread quickly in the areas. The CDC divides every county in the U.S. into three categories: high, medium and low. Several Middle Tennessee counties have moved into the ‘high’ category for community spread.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

COVID-19 surges with new variant; Williamson has 138 COVID hospitalizations at present

COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far. The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

TIANEPTINE – WHAT IS IT AND WHY IS IT BANNED FROM TN STORES AS OF JULY 1ST

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
MADISONVILLE, TN
WJHL

Organizers announce Washington County, VA fair lineup

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Washington County Fair officials revealed the 2022 entertainment lineup to take the stage during the 72nd annual event. The fair, themed “Home Grown Fun: Celebrating the Bounty of Washington County,” will kick off on Monday, Sept. 12 and run through Saturday, Sept. 17. News Channel 11 compiled a list of performances […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy