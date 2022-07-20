Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees in Minnesota

(Willmar MN-) Week-to-week COVID-19 numbers have again jumped statewide and locally. According to The Minnesota Department of Health, there were 9521 cases of coronavirus and 44 deaths in the past week, compared with 7244 cases and 29 deaths the week before. There were 267 cases reported in Stearns County, which was the same as the week before. There were 131 cases reported in Kandiyohi County, an increase of 84 from the week before. Pope remained the same with 22, Chippewa and Swift were unchanged with 14 each, and Renville County cases jumped from 22 last week to 47 this week. The MDH did not report any local COVID-related deaths in the last week.

