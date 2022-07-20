ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees in Minnesota

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in...

Hammer Powder
3d ago

Most in government leadership are thugs. They LOVED Covid! Discovered how effective lockdowns were. It'll happen again if we just lay down.

