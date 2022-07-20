ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers, PR expert sound off on Sesame Place controversy

By Craig Treadway, Kirstin Cole, Veronica Rosario, AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A video depicting “Sesame Street” character Rosita ignoring two Black girls during a parade at Sesame Place in Philadelphia enraged many online.

Some New Yorkers were disappointed and enraged by the incident.

“You can’t have people like that working for you,” a resident, who is a person of color, said. “Especially it’s something that kids watch, kids of all color.”

The families of the two girls, alongside lawyers, are set to stage a discrimination press conference in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Mike Paul, president of public relations firm Reputation Doctor, joined PIX11 News to talk about the incident and how it should have been handled.

exwldr
3d ago

this is just another money grab, Lawyer's are to blame and they always profit. the world is not a fair place. people who believe that are living in a fairy tale.Lawyer's are the driving force behind all law suits , in America everyone wants to sue when they finally find out life doesn't always go the way you want it to. so they want money to make all their problems go away.Oz does not exist , Sesame Place is a tv show someone made up , a place that we would like but really doesn't exist. what will a law suit teach these children? money buy's happiness, if life doesn't treat you fairly sue someone, that's what Americans are taught by Lawyer's who run tv commercials so they can profit from your troubles. Rich corporations can afford it , people who live in the real world Cannot. these children will be disappointed when they grow up and find out they have been lied to and the world is not Sesame Place. get over it 🤑 money grabbers only make things worse stop lying to your children !!

Tesoro
3d ago

Looking at those little frowns on those precious little faces, broke my heart!!

dems worst nightmare
3d ago

What ended was white people hatein you for your color now they just don’t like you people because of your actions big difference your people are out of control and if u don’t know it there again is a problem

