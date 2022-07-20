New Yorkers, PR expert sound off on Sesame Place controversy

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A video depicting “Sesame Street” character Rosita ignoring two Black girls during a parade at Sesame Place in Philadelphia enraged many online.

Some New Yorkers were disappointed and enraged by the incident.

“You can’t have people like that working for you,” a resident, who is a person of color, said. “Especially it’s something that kids watch, kids of all color.”

The families of the two girls, alongside lawyers, are set to stage a discrimination press conference in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.

Mike Paul, president of public relations firm Reputation Doctor, joined PIX11 News to talk about the incident and how it should have been handled.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.