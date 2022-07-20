ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ivana Trump’s funeral: NY service set for ex-wife of former POTUS

By Kiran Dhillon, Aaron Feis
 3 days ago

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A funeral for Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump, will be held Wednesday afternoon on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The Czech Republic-born Trump died last week in an accidental fall at her home near Central Park. She was 73.

A ski racer and businesswoman in her own right, she rose to prominence with her 1977 marriage to New York real estate mogul Donald Trump. Before divorcing in 1992, the couple had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

The former president is expected to attend the service at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Lexington Avenue near East 65th Street. The funeral is scheduled to start around 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, guests are asked to donate to the Big Dog Rescue Ranch in memory of Trump, an animal lover and philanthropist.

