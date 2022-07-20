ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Changes are coming to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Here's what to expect.

12news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral changes are coming to...

www.12news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix's Holsum Bakery to close its doors

The bakery, which produces a number of brands from Sara Lee to Wonder Bread, will cease its baking production in October. Company officials said the decision is a result of wanting to discontinue supplying certain customers, as well as the overall cost of upgrading outdated equipment.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily

Matty G’s burgers explode with flavor and originality; served in a family-focused atmosphere

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oftentimes, when people set out to achieve their dreams, it requires a leap of faith. For Matthew Gorman, his dreams consisted of the following: food. Gorman, the owner of Matty G’s, has always been a foodie and worked in the restaurant industry as a secondary job until finally taking that first leap of faith when he opened his first restaurant in California in 2008. With running the restaurant as his main job, Gorman went through his fair share of trials and tribulations. When things didn’t work out with his first endeavor, Gorman decided to take another leap of faith by opening Matty G’s in 2016.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Say hello to Krystal Ortiz

FOX 10 meteorologist Krystal Ortiz is no stranger to The Valley. And that's a good thing, since her first day on the air coincided with monsoon storms kicking into high gear around Arizona. Krystal grew up in Gilbert, and while attending Highland High School she realized math and science were...
GILBERT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Elliot 94 industrial distribution complex breaks ground in Mesa

Kitchell Development recently commenced construction on Elliot 94, a Class A industrial distribution complex located at the northwest corner of 94th Street and Elliot in Mesa, Ariz. Elliot 94 will be a 214,548-square-foot encompassing two buildings with modern functionality including 30-foot clearance, ample parking and efficient use of natural light....
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

On Your Side helps Sun City man with solar panel trouble

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Sun City homeowner says he regretted getting solar for his house. John Kurczek says not only has the solar not worked for more than two years, but he was on the hook for paying around $27,000. “I can’t begin to tell you how...
SUN CITY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
phoenixmag.com

Travel the World with These Three West Valley Restaurants

As the food scene grows throughout the Valley, the west side of Phoenix continues to surprise customers with mouthwatering dishes from across the globe. Check out these three unique places to have your next meal. Get a Taste of India at India Garden. India Garden is one of the only...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Owner of Tempe cookie shop defends business practices following lawsuit from Crumbl

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An all-out “cookie war” is heating up in the metro-Phoenix area. Crumbl Cookies has filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, a rival cookie maker with a store in Tempe and two in Utah. The lawsuit claims Dirty Dough’s cookies, decor, packaging and presentation are confusingly similar to Crumbl’s brand. It’s an allegation Dirty Dough owner Bennett Maxwell thinks is ridiculous. “Our colors are completely different,” said Bennett. “Our logos completely different, the messaging is completely different. Yes, we serve a cookie, but go find two cookies that look more different.”
TEMPE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Ike’s brings love and sandwiches to Peoria

The wildly successful sandwich shop Ike’s Love and Sandwiches is now open in Peoria. With the edition of the Peoria location, Ike’s now has seven locations in the Valley, with another three on the way. Owner Ike Shehadeh has been visiting Arizona on a monthly basis over the...
PEORIA, AZ
Timothy Rawles

The cotton gins of Pinal County are as much a part of the Arizona

The Big Tin Cotton Gin in Queen CreekThe Big Tin Cotton Gin. Dotted along the Pinal County landscape are big tin buildings with large facades and crimped walls. They are usually isolated in areas surrounded by nothing but the Arizona dirt. These grey behemoths are cotton gins and may look like weather-worn eyesores, but they are very much an important part of Arizona’s past and present.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Scottsdale is America’s Fastest-Growing Startup City, Report

According to a recent report by York-IE, U.S. startup companies received $78.5 billion in funding in the fourth quarter of 2021, and those that received significant funding were not just located in the Silicon Valley or in other major tech hotspots. In fact, Scottsdale-based startup companies received enough funding to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona Motor Vehicle Division adds 4 more specialty license plates

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division on Monday announced the addition of four more specialty license plates. Drivers can now choose from the Arizona 4-H, Arizona education, Congenital Heart Defect Awareness and Thunderbirds Charities plates. Specialty plates typically cost $25 per year, with $17...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Here Are The 'Absolute Best' Bars In Phoenix

Phoenix is home to tons of cool bars to visit with your friends. So if you're in a rut and need somewhere new to try, you've come to the right place. Thrillist compiled a list of the absolute best bars in Phoenix right now. The website states, "Phoenix is overflowing with an ostensibly endless selection of outstanding places, from swanky cocktail bars to subterranean speakeasies."
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler to study Hunt Highway safety concerns as casino nears

Hunt Highway is an inviting target for anyone looking to drive fast. There are few impediments with only one stop sign between Cooper Road and Val Vista Drive for the highway, which marks the city’s southern border and lots of undeveloped land to the south. However, the Chandler half...
CHANDLER, AZ
gilaherald.com

Leftover permit-tags available for 2022 fall hunts

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters will have an opportunity to receive a permit-tag for select 2022 fall hunts. There are 38 leftover permit-tags available for general deer hunts (antlered white-tailed deer only) in the southeastern portion of the state. There also are leftover permit-tags for muzzleloader deer (138), youth-only muzzleloader deer (13), and youth-only javelina (27) hunts.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy