AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOR MANY, RENTING PROVIDES A SENSE OF SECURITY AND FAMILIARITY. BUT WITH INCREASING RENT IN MANY AREAS, SOME AUGUSTA RESIDENTS ARE RESULTING TO OTHER OPTIONS. rUSHAUN cARTER, aCCOUNT eXECUTIVE FOR lANDIS SAYS, "SOME OF THE THINGS THAT WE’VE FOUND IS SOME PEOPLE JUST FEEL VERY COMFORTABLE WITH RENTING BECAUSE THEY’VE BEEN DOING IT FOR SO LONG." "WHEN THEY LOOK AT THE HOUSE BUYING PROCESS IT’S LIKE, I HAVE TO PUT HOW MUCH MONEY DOWN?"

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO