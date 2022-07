WWE Universe thanks Vince McMahon. Stephanie McMahon opened Friday's WWE SmackDown, leading a "Thank You Vince" chant following the news that Vince was retiring as CEO. Stephanie said, "Earlier tonight, my father Vince McMahon retired from WWE. This is the company he created, that he founded, he wanted to make sure that he thanked all of you, that he thanked the WWE Universe. All of you out here, everybody in the back, all of our crew, everyone who hangs the rigging, who designs the graphics, it's even Pat McAfee and I guess Michael Cole. This is the WWE Universe and we are eternally grateful for all of you. Since Vince had the opportunity to thank us, this is the moment we take to thank you. Thank you Vince!"

WWE ・ 22 HOURS AGO