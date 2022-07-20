Japanese Breakfast Shares Video for Korean Version of “Be Sweet”: Watch

“Karaoke” is a simple song about complex feelings. While Cass McCombs’ last record, 2019’s Tip of the Sphere, explored the depths of his jam-band fantasies, and his previous single, “Unproud Warrior,” showcased his subtle and elaborate storytelling, “Karaoke” is a reminder of his latent gift for pop songwriting. Backed by a dusky, soft-rock arrangement that sounds a little like Bruce Cockburn’s 1988 environmentalist anthem “If a Tree Falls,” McCombs delivers a vocal line so sweet and intuitive it pretty much invites you to sing along before internalizing what he’s saying—which is exactly the point. In the lyrics, McCombs describes a karaoke performance by the object of his affection so convincing he can’t help but wonder if it’s the real thing, hinting at a larger metaphor about a couple going through the motions. “Is it all some kind of pantomime,” he asks, “playing the role of the romantic?” Co-produced with guitarist Shahzad Ismaily, Buddy Ross, and Ariel Rechtshaid, the music lets you imagine the cramped space, the flowing drinks, the unspoken tension, and the desperate hope the dream will live on after the song ends.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO