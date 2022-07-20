ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese Breakfast Shares Video for Korean Version of “Be Sweet”: Watch

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 3 days ago
Japanese Breakfast has shared a video for a Korean language version of her Jubilee track “Be Sweet,” featuring guest vocals from So!YoON! of SE SO NEON. Yaeji helped translate the original lyrics from English to Korean. Check it...

