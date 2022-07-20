ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Benjamin Piechowski graduates from UW-Platteville

 3 days ago

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to...

Top 10: Best places for coffee in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Whether you take it hot, iced, or straight out of the espresso machine, coffee is one of the universal drinks that curb the craving for caffeine. As an avid coffee shop adventurer, searching for unique stops can be a little tedious. To help, OnlyInYourState compiled a list of a few cozy coffee shops you could try.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ale Asylum closes after 16 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ale Asylum, a popular brewery based in Madison, is closing its doors for good, the company announced in a Facebook Post Friday afternoon. The Brewery did provide a specific reasoning for the closing, saying “under circumstances we cannot control we have made the decision to close.”
MADISON, WI
Area Counties Now With High levels of COVID-19 Community Spread

Dane County and several other area counties have high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the latest data provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Dane County moved up from “medium” to “high” when the organization updated its data Thursday. As a result, Public Health Madison and Dane County is encouraging people to take extra precautions against the virus, like making sure you’re up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations and wearing masks in public indoor spaces. Dane County isn’t the only county in the area with a high level. Columbia, Green, Rock, Iowa and Grant County also are in the same category.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Wisconsin Technical College System building

MADISON, Wis. — A bomb threat led to the evacuation of the Wisconsin Technical College System building on University Avenue Thursday afternoon. A Capitol Police spokesperson said an alert was sent out in response to a 911 call about a bomb threat at the building, located at 4622 University Avenue near Hilldale Shopping Center. The building was evacuated and has since been cleared.
MADISON, WI
Direct payments of $500 to be sent to Wisconsin families every month for a year

Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
MADISON, WI
Search Concluded for Human Remains in Wisconsin River

PORT EDWARDS, WI (OnFocus) – On Friday July 22, 2022, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department concluded the search for human remains on the Wisconsin River. At this point the Sheriff’s Department is working with the Wood County Comers Office and with a forensic anthropologist to determine cause of death and identification of this individual.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Experimental airplane 'Breezy' the star of the show in Oshkosh

MONEE, Ill. - It's an airplane ride like no other, and now, the experimental aircraft named "Breezy" is set to star once again at the nation's biggest air show. Next week, more than 600,000 aviation fans will descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the annual EAA Fly-In and once again, one of the stars of the show will be Breezy, created in the south suburbs more than 50 years ago.
OSHKOSH, WI
BG Robyn Blader takes flight with 115th Fighter Wing

The 115th Fighter Wing is a unit of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, which is stationed at Truax Field Air National Guard Base, Madison, Wisconsin. The wing is capable of air-to-air, close air support and precision guided bombing missions. In December 2017, the Air Force announced that the 115th was one of two Air National Guard wings selected for equipping with the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. The conversion from a fourth-generation F-16 to the fifth-generation jet fighter is scheduled for 2023.
MADISON, WI
Crash leads to significant backup on Interstate 90/94 near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A crash on eastbound Interstate 90/94 in northwestern Columbia County Wednesday afternoon caused a significant traffic backup in the area. The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. at mile marker 106 near the interchange with State Highway 33. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation traffic camera appeared to show one vehicle off the road in the area.
PORTAGE, WI
Bank merger to take place

Citizens State Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Lena Corporation headquartered in Lena, and First Savanna Savings Bank announced Thursday, July 14, that First Savanna Savings Bank will merge into Citizens State Bank. With this transaction, Citizens State Bank, which currently has branches in Lena, Stockton, Freeport and Elizabeth, will...
SAVANNA, IL
Authorities release video of Wisconsin boat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office released a video Thursday of the Oshkosh, Wisconsin, hit-and-run that involved two boats on the Fox River. "This has been a lengthy and ongoing process, and we believe that we have successfully identified all 43 occupants of the paddleboat that were listed on the manifest, as well as the seven occupants of the powerboat," the sheriff's office said Thursday.
OSHKOSH, WI
Man From Platteville Arrested in Lafayette County

A man from Platteville was arrested in Lafayette County Thursday shortly before 6pm. 23 year old Ricardo Ramirez, Jr. was arrested for Obstructing on Highway 81 in Darlington Township. Ramirez was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and posted bond. Ramirez was also cited for Operating after Revocation and Speeding.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Chicago teenager dies after going underwater at Wisconsin campground

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities responded to Smokey Hollow Campground after a 15-year-old from Chicago went underwater, and ended up dying. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on July 19 around 5:45 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came from the Smokey Hollow Campground. A child reportedly had gone underwater and not come back up. The incident happened in the swimming pond.
CHICAGO, IL
Risk for the development of tarspot remains high

Weather over the last week has been generally drier with milder temperatures in most of Wisconsin. Isolated storms have occurred and periods of leaf wetness have prevailed. So what does that mean for important plant diseases of corn and soybeans? Let’s break that down. As noted last week we...
WISCONSIN STATE

