Horse slides down cliff, needs a helicopter rescue

By Justin Boggs
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
A horse and its rider became stuck hundreds of feet down a California cliff during a race in the American River Canyon after getting injured.

KDVR-TV reported the horse needed to be rescued by a helicopter.

"Going through my mind is how are we going to get this horse out," Calfire battalion chief Matt Furtado told KDVR.

It lost its footing and slid down a steep cliff.

"These are athletic horses. They're doing a hundred miles in a day up and down various steep hills," Chief Jed Matcham of the Foresthill Fire Protection District told KDVR.

The best way to move the horse to safety was by helicopter.

Veterinarians teamed with the county sheriff’s office to pull the horse to safety.

"Finally, it lifts the horse above the treetops and you're able to see that and it's very impressive," Matcham said.

The horse had minor injuries and is expected to recover.

CBS LA

Thousands flee Oak Fire, nearly 10,000 acres burned near Yosemite

WAWONA -- A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 15 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
