ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Hilton San Diego Bayfront hotel workers go on strike ahead of Comic-Con

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Hundreds of Hilton San Diego Bayfront employees went on strike outside of the hotel early Wednesday morning, just as the downtown area and nearby convention center prepare for the start of Comic-Con.

Unite Here Local 30, the union representing the nearly 600 hotel workers, called for a walkout late Tuesday night after failing to reach a new agreement on a pay raise and benefits with the hotel’s management.

The picket line was formed at around 4 a.m.

A union representative said, “They offered us $2.50. The workers overwhelmingly rejected that. We’re proposing an increase of $4 an hour and to fix the stayover cleaning for our workers, because right now they’re cleaning the checkouts and that’s really hard on their bodies.”

According to the union, the hotel also proposed increasing employee parking by $20.

Employees -- including cooks, dishwashers, and housekeepers -- have been without a new contract since last November, when their three-year agreement expired.

Hotel officials issued this statement to ABC 10News which read, in part:

“We are continuing to welcome guests and have contingency plans in place to ensure operations run as smoothly as possible. We are confident that the hotel and the union will reach a fair agreement that is beneficial to both our valued team members and to our hotel.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inewsource

12 paths to housing: What happened after San Diego’s hotel shelters closed

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the county of San Diego temporarily housed people with pre-existing medical conditions who were in need of a safe place to shelter at hotels managed by Equus Workforce Solutions. At the start of 2022 the county began to wind the program down. County staff and contractors who were running the hotel were supposed to help guests find permanent housing before they had to leave, but in the final weeks of the program dozens of guests at the hotels were still without a place to live. According to San Diego County, in total, 115 guests left the hotel program into permanent housing. 61 left with a bed at a shelter and six went into other programs. 70 “self resolved” to unspecified locations.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Exploring San Diego: Things to do July 21 - 24

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Summer in San Diego is always looked upon with a fever pitch of anticipation. Whether you're a local, new in town, or just passing through, you'll be sure to find something happening in America's finest city. THURSDAY. Where: Convention Center; Cost: Varies. This is the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelnowsmart.com

The Best Natural Hot Springs and Hotels in San Diego

If you are looking for a great spa vacation in the southern Californian city, consider visiting one of the many natural hot springs and hotels located throughout the city. These spas and hotels offer a wide variety of experiences, from mud baths to outdoor showers. You can even camp at these hot springs if you’d like. But if you’re looking for something a little more luxurious, consider a trip to Glen Ivy Hot Springs, located in the middle of LA and Palm Springs. This spa offers 19 natural hot spring pools and classes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
FOX 5 San Diego

The 10 tallest buildings in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Lights glittering on the bay, a drink at a rooftop bar, a stunning view from your airplane window: San Diego might have fewer skyscrapers than other major U.S. cities, but its skyline still makes a striking backdrop. In a region defined by sprawl, San Diego’s tallest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
tigerdroppings.com

San Diego Restaurant/Bar recs

I’ll be spending a week down there in August. I am staying both near Little Italy and on Pacific Beach, but willing to Uber around if needed. At least one night will be spent having a fancy dinner, but I’m open to any and all suggestions. Brewery tips are welcome as well!
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton San Diego Bayfront#Comic Con#Downtown San Diego#Abc 10news
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Diego’s Ocean Crest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, police said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
travelcodex.com

Is SeaWorld’s All Day Dining Plan Worth It?

In this post, I’ll break down SeaWorld’s All-Day Dining plan and help you figure out if it’s the right plan for you. I’ll discuss the pros and cons of the All-Day Dining plan, share some menu highlights, and give you all the info that you need to know to get your money’s worth. This post will specifically focus on SeaWorld San Diego but the information is applicable to the other SeaWorld locations throughout the U.S. as well, including San Antonio and Orlando. But keep in mind that the details do vary from park to park so make sure to read all the fine print before adding any additional upgrades or meal plans to your ticket.
SAN DIEGO, CA
extratv

Mansions & Millionaires: A Look at Park Hyatt Aviara

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a tour of Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad, California!. The golf resort is a Southern California oasis with seven restaurants, so there are tons of options to choose from, like ceviche and steak. The hotel recently went through a $50-million renovation, too! You can...
CARLSBAD, CA
What Now San Diego

Pelicana Chicken Heading to Kearny Mesa

South Korea’s Pelicana Chicken is looking to make their debut in San Diego. According to their website, the chicken chain is planning to replace Dippin’ Cajun Seafood on Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa. Established in 1982 in Daejeon, South Korea, Pelicana Chicken landed in the United States in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Shaping of Seaport San Diego Project Continues with Boosts to Open Space, Coastal Access

The development team for Seaport San Diego has presented new renderings to the Port of San Diego to illustrate contemplated revisions for the Central Embarcadero project. At a Thursday special meeting by the Board of Port Commissioners, the team discussed how the updated proposal creates a more open feel along the waterfront – dramatically increasing coastal access, recreational activities and views of San Diego Bay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

The Perfect Order: Inland Tavern

In an innocuous-looking restaurant, a culinary romp around the world awaits. The catch: It isn’t located Downtown or Little Italy or North Park. It’s in the emerging north. With flavors from Latin America and Asia and a little Southern cooking, the dishes at Inland Tavern in San Marcos...
SAN MARCOS, CA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy