ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

16-year-old accidentally shot in the head by friend playing with gun: MCSO

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAp4O_0gmFHUpr00

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was accidentally shot in the head by a friend who was playing with a handgun on Tuesday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were initially told by a witness that the victim accidentally shot himself while holding the gun. It happened at a home in the 900 block of 14th St. E just before 4 p.m.

After further investigation, the sheriff's office said it learned a 15-year-old friend of the victim was playing with the gun when it accidentally went off and hit the victim. The friend was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.

ABC Action News is not naming either of the boys involved because they are underage.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC Action News WFTS

HCSO: 1 man dead after a shooting at apartment complex in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside an apartment complex in Tampa Friday afternoon. According to HCSO, an adult man was shot in the parking lot at IQ Apartments around 3:30 p.m. on July 22. Deputies said when they arrived they learned the suspects had driven away from the scene in an unknown direction.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Manatee County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
thegabber.com

Largo Pizzeria Owner Sold Dugs at Shop, Police Say

The owner of a Tampa Bay pizza restaurant allegedly dealt drugs out of his business; Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him July 19. According to PCSO, Blerim Ljena, 49, owns Brickhouse Pizza on Missouri Avenue, north of Largo High School. PCSO said they received a tip of illegal drugs potentially sold out of the pizzeria.
LARGO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Abc Action News
fox13news.com

Bradenton teen, 15, accidentally shoots friend while playing with gun, deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County deputies arrested a 15-year-old who they say accidentally shot and critically injured his friend while playing with a gun. The shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the 900 block of 14th Street East after receiving a report about the shooting. According to the sheriff's office, they were initially told by a witness that the victim, a 16-year-old, accidentally shot himself in the head while holding a gun.
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

New Polk K9 named after girl who lost life to cancer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it would name its newest K9 member after a very special 9-year-old girl who touched the hearts of Sheriff Grady Judd and other members of the sheriff’s office. Deputies said 9-year-old Tinley was in the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Tampa Uber driver hits rider with car twice, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Uber driver was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he used his vehicle to strike a passenger several times. Deputies said Chad Thomas, 43, of Tampa was driving the victim around when an altercation broke out. On two separate occasions, deputies said Thomas used his vehicle to strike the victim.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Stolen vehicle crashes into home, sending woman flying across the room

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police are looking for the driver of a van that smashed into a home early Friday morning. According to police, a white Kia van was seen swerving across lanes of traffic without headlights around 5:30 a.m. Friday. Police stopped the van on 70th Avenue. Once the officer walked toward the car, the driver hit the gas and went east on 70th Avenue.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
wengradio.com

Law Enforcement Across The Country Brings Local Couple To Justice

This couple is now behind bars thanks to support from law enforcement partners across the Country. On 5/31/22 officer of the Special Enforcement Team attempted a traffic stop on Zachary Carpenter (driver) and his girlfriend Nichole Williams (passenger). Carpenter fled and shortly abandoned the vehicle and then fled on foot. The vehicle was recovered and methamphetamine packaged for sales, drug paraphernalia and ammunition were located inside the vehicle along with identification belonging to Carpenter and Williams. Williams currently has warrants for her arrest for Violation of Probation-Armed Burglary and Theft of a Firearm.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy