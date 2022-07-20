ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 million-year-old footprints of world's biggest dinosaur species found at restaurant in China

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
A restaurant in southwestern China was discovered to be harboring ancient history after dinosaur footprints – dating back 100 million years – were found in the establishment's outdoor courtyard.

Footprints of two sauropods, a type of dinosaur that lived during the early Cretaceous period, were found along several stones in the restaurant's courtyard in Leshan, Sichuan province, according to paleontologists. The restaurant is on land that had been a farm, and the footprints had been buried by layers of dirt, which shielded them from weather damage.

Lida Xing, a paleontologist and associate professor at the China University of Geosciences, told USA TODAY by email that his team confirmed the discovery Saturday by using a 3D scanner.

Discovery: Dinosaur found in Argentina suggests why many prehistoric predators had small arms

NYC: 76 million-year-old dinosaur skeleton in 'pristine' condition to be auctioned

Sauropods' species include the popularized brontosaurus and were known for their long necks and tails. They're considered the largest animals ever to walk the Earth – extending the length of three school buses – according to research by the University of California, Berkeley . Xing noted that the footprints found in the courtyard indicated the animal was about 26 feet long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcZWk_0gmFHAQZ00
A paleontologist team member from Dr. Lida Xing's team measures the discovery of a dinosaur footprint in the courtyard of a restaurant in China. Courtesy of Dr. Lida Xing

Xing said China's development and constant building have made studying fossils challenging for paleontologists, so the discovery at the restaurant is extremely rare. That's why his team focuses on trying to visit sites within 48 hours of hearing a report before more construction takes place.

The find in Sichuan is also rare because it dates back to the Cretaceous period, believed to be a glory era for the dinosaurs by many paleontologists .

According to Xing, the restaurant owner has fenced off the area in the courtyard so people do not disrupt the footprints.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 100 million-year-old footprints of world's biggest dinosaur species found at restaurant in China

