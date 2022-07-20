Linda Evangelista settles CoolSculpting lawsuit, models for Fendi in 'the next chapter'

Linda Evangelista has settled her lawsuit with Zeltiq Aesthetics, after she says a CoolSculpting procedure led her body to become disfigured.

In September, the supermodel filed a $50 million lawsuit against the Zeltiq corporation after revealing she'd been out of the spotlight after being diagnosed with Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, which she attributed to several Zeltiq CoolSculpting sessions. According to the Mayo Clinic, CoolSculpting is an FDA-cleared procedure that uses "controlled cooling to safely target and eliminate diet- and exercise-resistant fat."

Evangelista, 57, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she's "pleased to have settled" the lawsuit.

"I look forward to the next chapter of my life with friends and family and am happy to put this matter behind me," she wrote. "I am truly grateful for the support I have received."

The model has been open about the adverse affects she experienced, including how her diagnosis left her in a "cycle of deep depression," she told People, adding that she doesn't "look in the mirror" because it "doesn't look like me."

On the CoolSculpting safety information page, Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia is listed as a possible side effect. The safety information site suggests "surgical intervention, such as liposuction, for correction."

Evangelista's suit stated she was not aware PAH was an "adverse effect associated with use of the CoolSculpting System" when she first went through the procedure in August 2015. Over the course of that year until February 2016, Evangelista had seven CoolSculpting procedures to break down "fat cells in her abdomen, flanks, back and bra area, inner thighs and chin."

Before announcing news of the settlement, he model revealed Monday her first fashion photoshoot since stepping away from her modeling career. Draped in Fendi accessories, she announced the fashion house's upcoming New York Fashion Week show in September celebrating the 25th anniversary of the brand's iconic Fendi Baguette bag.

Many leaders of the fashion world praised her re-entry into modeling, including Fendi Artistic Director Kim Jones.

"Thank you @lindaevangelista," he wrote.

Celebrity hairstylist Jimmy Paul wrote: "Internet broken."

"Hip-hip hooray LINDA !!!!!" model Bethann Hardison wrote.