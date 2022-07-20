ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi Sun Herald

A development would bring 235 houses to rural Harrison County. Neighbors don’t want it.

By Gautama Mehta
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKb4P_0gmFFeDJ00

A county constable, a family of Egyptian farmers who own a Gulfport liquor store and dozens of other landowners with property near the Harrison County Fairgrounds have banded together to oppose a large residential subdivision development approved this week by Harrison County supervisors.

Supervisors last Monday approved 235-lot single-family residential subdivision on John Clark Road.

Harrison County Constable and former supervisor Angel Kibler-Middleton plans to appeal this decision in court, citing environmental and community objections to the project, as well as a litany of alleged procedural violations in the approval process.

Neighbors charge the proposed subdivision will blight their community. Adeeb Botros, whose family owns a small farm directly adjoining the development, told the Sun Herald the property will no longer afford him the peace of mind he cherishes with 235 houses right next door.

“As soon as they’re done building, this is no longer gonna be special. It’s just another neighborhood,” Botros said.

Addressing the supervisors at last week’s hearing, Pat Lowery, a retired public works official at Camp Shelby, said the assembled residents were “scared of flooding in their homes. They’re scared for their decreasing property values. They’re scared of making insurance claims, an increase in the rates. And they’re scared for floodplain maps being redrawn, causing more loss of property values and causing more rate increases on their homeowners’ insurance. But they trust you. They trust you to defend them, not to develop.”

A muddled process

The subdivision, known as Windridge, is designed by Gulfport firm Heinrich & Associates. A conditional use permit for the development was initially applied for and approved in 2017, but, because of issues with sewage infrastructure — which the developers say have since been resolved — the developers did not move forward on the project in the allotted time frame.

Earlier this year, the developers sought to restart the project following the completion of a force main sewer line in the area. After the the county planning commission greenlit their plans, Kibler-Middleton appealed this approval to the supervisors, which resulted in last week’s hearing.

The supervisors, though, appeared unclear on whether they were there to vote on extending the previously granted permit (as listed on the published agenda) or on granting a new one. They spent the first 30 minutes of the meeting debating among themselves, while the audience of several dozen opponents of the project waited for arguments to begin.

Two hours in, after having heard arguments for and against the project, at least one supervisor remained unclear on this point.

“What are we voting on?” demanded Marlin Ladner.

The question was bypassed when Beverly Martin made a motion “to deny the appeal currently before the board,” concurring with the planning commission’s decision without saying what it was and thereby allowing the development to move forward. The motion passed 4-1; the dissenting vote was cast by Rebecca Powers, whose district the development sits in.

The appeal was brought by a group of community members led by Kibler-Middleton. More than 80 residents submitted letters in support of the appeal.

Kibler-Middleton’s appeal, filed in May to zoning administrator Patrick Bonck, listed several environmental and community objections to the project, as well as a litany of alleged procedural violations.

The appeal says that the “high density development” is at odds with the Harrison County Comprehensive Plan’s recommendations for the area, for which Kibler-Middleton noted she was on the steering committee.

A development abutting agricultural land

Neighbors say the area is primarily rural and agricultural, with livestock on several nearby properties. Kibler-Middleton owns a property five lots down from the site on John Clark Road, where she raises horses.

Adeeb Botros and his father, Magdy Botros, raise livestock including chickens, pigs, goats and a donkey on their property directly adjacent to the proposed development site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLq97_0gmFFeDJ00
A donkey on the Boutros family farm on John Clark Road, in front of the proposed subdivision site. Gautama Mehta/gmehta@sunherald.com

Botros did not attend the supervisors’ meeting because he had to work at the Gulfport liquor store he and his family own, Mr. Egypt Wine and Liquor. He told the Sun Herald his family bought the property some five years ago and invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into it in order to replicate the lifestyle he had known growing up on a farm in Egypt. The Botroses emigrated to Gulfport 20 years ago.

He described the purchase of the farm as his family’s effort to escape the city and “live the American Dream.”

Scott DeLano, a state senator and real estate agent, said there are other places where subdivisions are built near farms.

“I heard some of the objections that were up here that said that this subdivision was going to be built adjacent to farmland and there are going to be farm animals in people’s backyards,” DeLano said. “That’s bullcrap, that’s baloney.”

Malcolm Jones, the city attorney for Pass Christian who is separately representing the development, said he understood concerns from residents.

“Everybody is afraid of change,” Jones said. “I get that, I see that, I understand, I know that when you live a certain way, you want to keep it going that way because you like it. But you know, the county is just not what it was even 10 years ago. Certainly not what it was prior to Katrina.”

Jones said Harrison County is “probably more metropolitan, more urban in some ways than any other county in the state.”

Because the neighborhood the proposed subdivision sits in is “suburban, closer to the city limit lines,” Jones said, “what you would do in far western Harrison County is not the same thing you do in these areas where you have water and sewer that’s in place.”

A donkey on the Boutros family farm on John Clark Road, in front of the proposed subdivision site. Gautama Mehta/gmehta@sunherald.com

Will development mean more flooding?

At the supervisors’ meeting, Lowery said the developers had not done their due diligence before presenting their plans.

Noting that the area is already prone to flooding, Lowery said the developers had not presented an estimate of how much stormwater runoff the project would cause in order to determine what mitigation was necessary.

“They’re asking you if they can do this project, but they’re not telling you how much water they’re going to introduce into an already stretched system,” Lowery told the supervisors.

But project designer Robert Heinrich countered that this step was not necessary at this stage of the process.

“We’ve gone through all the requirements that you’re supposed to do when you apply for a conditional use application. Engineering is not required at this time,” Heinrich said.

The supervisors asked Harrison County Chief Engineer Jaci Turner to explain the process that would unfold after they approved the development.

“The next step is for them to start developing their plans and specifications,” Turner said. “The full design, the water, the sewer, the road grading, topographic survey, all that stuff is the next phase.” She said the calculation of runoff that Lowery had discussed would take place during this stage, and that the county and the state would both have to vet the engineers’ plans for the project before construction began.

Supervisor Connie Rockco said, “I will say that in the past they have not been as strict, I don’t think, as we are now, and we’ve run into some issues, and we’ve resolved those issues because of Jaci,” Supervisor Connie Rockco said.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Residents split over Moss Point restaurant tax increase

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In a little more than a month, Moss Point citizens go to the polls. River City residents will be voting for or against a 2% restaurant tax increase. “It’s the wrong time,” said Moss Point resident Irma Mitchell. “Maybe next year, but not this year. It’s the wrong time.”
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Port of Gulfport provides Seabees with real-world training scenario

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When you combine land-based construction talent with underwater construction skills, you get a sweet collaboration. But it’s not often that the two separate Seabee units have worked in unison with each other. So, it requires some practice. “It’s something that we’ve been getting after here...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Dog River Pit Stop reopens in George County’s Howell community

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A local convenience store is back open in George County’s Howell community after a three-month hiatus. The Dog River Pit Stop, at 6152 MS-612 in Lucedale, reopened Monday under new ownership by 4-Mile Enterprises, the owner of 4-Mile Truck Stop in Rocky Creek. Original owner Don Lowery retired earlier this year. Manager Bianca Tumlinson has been with the store since its 2019 opening.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Ocean Springs votes to change Government St. speed limit

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to change the speed limit of a popular downtown street. The Government Street speed limit has been changed from 25 mph to 15 mph. Because the vote was unanimous, the new speed limit is effective immediately. According to Raven Nettles with the city of Ocean Springs, new speed limit signs should already be up on the road.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Real Estate Brokerage#Katrina#Grading#Egyptian#The Sun Herald
WLOX

Rent increases blindside Gulf Coast seniors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “They sent me a letter through my mail and didn’t say anything to me. I found it by accident.”. An anonymous resident at Palm Isle Apartment Homes says she received a notice that her rent is going up by more than $600. The 72-year-old says it caught her by surprise.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport elementary schools already back to the books

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While other school districts in South Mississippi are still preparing to restart for the new term, one is already hitting the books because of its year-round schedule. After a short summer break, the Gulfport School District is back in session. Friday was the first day for...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Historic downtown Biloxi hardware store closing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fixture in downtown Biloxi for more than 60 years is closing the doors. Customers looking for hard to find items with a personal touch have depended on Ellzey’s Hardware on the corner of Lameuse St. and Howard Ave. Co-owner Sandra Cannette first went to...
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Council still has concerns about development after soil testing

Concern over a piece of property slated for development off of Neal Road was expressed again by Picayune’s City Council. Before the matter was discussed, Mayor Jim Luke said that a resident in that area, Ronald Jackson, wanted to address the Council. Jackson said he has a petition with names of those who are against the development due to concerns the property may be contaminated.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Police relaunch “community service officer” program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Recent high school graduates are being offered a chance to get their foot in the door and establish a lifelong career in protecting and serving. The Gulfport Police Department just relaunched its community service officer program. From responding to burglaries and assisting with casework, the program...
GULFPORT, MS
Mississippi Press

Pascagoula officials optimistic Amtrak passenger service will return to coast

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- In February 2016, the Pascagoula community came out to welcome Amtrak officials and other dignitaries, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, as a passenger train pulled into Pascagoula for the first time since 2005. And then they waited. And hoped. Six years later, they’re still waiting -- and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Community rising to support Gulfport bakery in wake of price increases

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Just days after raising prices, Quality Bakery in Downtown Gulfport nearly ran out of cookies, brownies, and scones Friday. It was an overwhelming show of support from loyal customers who understand inflation is affecting us all. Owner Danielle White said it was a painful, but necessary...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Cannabis cultivation facility could be approved in Gautier

Leaders hope to approve hiring a new police officer within minutes. Gulfport School District trains for active shooting ahead of new school year. About 870 teachers, staff and faculty members of the Gulfport School District attended safety training courses at Gulfport High School on Tuesday. Traffic concerns heighten in Ocean...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Annual Ocean Springs Sidewalk Sale returns this weekend

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual Sidewalk Sale is back this weekend in Ocean Springs!. Head out to the downtown streets this Friday and Saturday for all sorts of deals from the area’s almost 150 local businesses. Hosted by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, the event is...
WLOX

Happening Now: Mega Millions holds drawing for $660 million jackpot

In a little more than a month, Moss Point citizens go to the polls. River City residents will be voting for or against a 2% restaurant tax increase. When you combine land-based construction talent with underwater construction skills, you get a sweet collaboration. Local athletic legends host community basketball youth...
MOSS POINT, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
2K+
Followers
158
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy