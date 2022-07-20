Shooting Suspect At Large After Killing Prince George's County Man: Police

DC Metropolitan Police Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)

A suspect is still on the loose after the fatal shooting of a Forestville man in Washington DC, police say.

Shelton Robinson, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Jay Street in Northeast around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Robinson was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

A $25,000 reward is offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in this homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

