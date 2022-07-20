ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shooting Suspect At Large After Killing Prince George's County Man: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TktHu_0gmFFYrp00
DC Metropolitan Police Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department (Facebook)

A suspect is still on the loose after the fatal shooting of a Forestville man in Washington DC, police say.

Shelton Robinson, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Jay Street in Northeast around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Robinson was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

A $25,000 reward is offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect involved in this homicide.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

Police identify victim in District Heights shooting

Prince George’s County Police have identified the man killed in a fatal shooting in District Heights, Maryland. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 3300 block of Walters Lane on July 20 at around 10 a.m. Police said, when they arrived, they found Tremayne Crawford, 34, with...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

7-hour barricade ends with man surrendering to police, holding baby in his arms

BOWIE, Md. — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) arrested a man who they say barricaded himself and a baby inside a Bowie home for nearly seven hours Friday. The department first tweeted about the ongoing situation just before 10 a.m., saying there was heavy police activity along the Fairview Vista Road and Annapolis Road. But police later said it all began with a call at 7 a.m. Residents were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
Shore News Network

Suitland Man Shot and Killed Wednesday Morning

SUITLAND, MD – 34-year-old Tremayne Crawford was shot dead in District Heights on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 10:00 am, patrol officers were called to the 3300 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. “Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot...
SUITLAND, MD
Shore News Network

Greenbelt City Police Arrest Marijuana Dealer

GREENBELT, MD – Police in Greenbelt have arrested a suspected marijuana dealer during a routine traffic stop near Greenbelt Road and Cherrywood Lane. Randall Harris was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana during a traffic stop after officers searched the vehicle and seized a large quantity of marijuana and paraphernalia indicative of distribution.
GREENBELT, MD
fox5dc.com

Man barricades himself, child inside Prince George's County home

BOWIE, Md. - Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police say officers responded to the scene along Gladys Retreat Circle in Bowie, Maryland around 11:00 a.m. Friday. According to police, a man barricaded himself inside a home...
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Missing 27-Year-Old Montgomery County Man Found Dead

Missing Montgomery County man, Tyrell Jamaal Grice who was last seen in the Aspen Hill area, has been located deceased. According to Montgomery County Police, no foul play is suspected in his death. Per our previous report: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Investigative Section...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
WTOP

21 motorcycle club members charged in Charles Co. 2020 shooting

Authorities have charged 21 suspects from a nationwide motorcycle club involved in an Oct. 19, 2020 shooting in Charles County, Maryland, that killed one and injured three others. In a statement, the Charles County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened at Room 301 Lounge in Waldorf when members of the...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Man Who Shot Alexandria Police Officer Gets Life in Prison for Arson

A man who avoided prison after he shot and almost killed an Alexandria police officer will now be jailed for the rest of his life after pleading guilty to new crimes. Kashif Bashir was found not guilty by reason of insanity after shooting Alexandria police Officer Peter Laboy in 2013. When he left a mental health facility, it wasn’t long before he targeted his mental health therapists.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Man wanted in string of Md. bank robberies, handed note to teller saying he had gun, bomb

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Montgomery County is seeking a man that they say is involved in at least three bank robberies. The Montgomery County Police Department said officers first responded to the Sandy Spring Bank, located on the 3500 block of Spencerville Rd. in Burtonsville, for a bank robbery on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Their investigation revealed that at approximately 3:10 p.m., a man entered the bank and approached a teller window. Once at the window, he slid a note to the teller, announcing the robbery and demanding money. The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
320K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy