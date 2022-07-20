ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, LA

Livingston library board member’s ‘inappropriate’ book list draws vocal opposition

By Piper Hutchinson
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CYc0l_0gmFFLdc00
Attendees at a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting July 19, 2022, show their opposition to a member who had submitted a list of books that she deemed in appropriate for children and young adult readers. Five of the books contained LGBTQ themes. (Piper Hutchinson/Louisiana Illuminator)

LIVINGSTON – The public notice read “book content,” nothing more. Spurred by word of mouth and social media, dozens of people piled into a small room in a Livingston Parish library Tuesday night to fight back against a public official concerned about LGBTQ content for young readers.

Erin Sandefur, a member of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control, asked her colleagues to look into content she deemed inappropriate. Sandefur said a state official, who she declined to name, brought the issue to her attention.

Her research into the contents of the parish’s shelves brought her to several items she deemed too explicit for children. A list of eight titles, five of which touch on LGBTQ themes, were distributed to attendees.

Included in the handout were pages from several books she found in the children and young adults sections. One page, from a young adult book meant to teach teenagers about sex, included instructions on how to perform various sex acts.

Other books included in her list are aimed at teaching children about gender identity, including “It Feels Good to Be Yourself,” a picture book for young children by Theresa Thorn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcuzn_0gmFFLdc00
A page from “It Feels Good to Be Yourself” distributed July 19. 2022, at a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meeting by member Erin Sandefur, who included it on a list of books she gave colleagues with what she considered “ inappropriate sexual conduct, content for children and young adults. “

“She’s a transgender girl,” the book reads, over a drawing of a young girl running up the steps to her house. “That means when she was born, everyone thought she was a boy. Until she grew a little older – old enough to tell everyone that she’s actually a girl.”

Sandefur said that she wanted to board to “look into the books that we have in our library in regard to inappropriate sexual conduct, content for children and young adults.”

After Sandefur’s brief comments, the board opened the floor for public comment. Nearly half of attendees spoke on the matter, drawing the public comment period out for 90 minutes.

Most of those who spoke were lifelong Livingston Parish residents against removing the books.

“I have attempted suicide based off my sexuality,” Jane Jones said. “If I had read these books when I was a kid, I wouldn’t have made that attempt.”

Other speakers also shared stories of the trauma they experienced as queer people in a conservative area of Louisiana.

Gabby Blanchard said she was the victim of multiple sexual assaults from her best friend in high school “in an attempt to turn (her) straight.” This could have been avoided if her friend had been exposed to books discussing consent at a young age, Blanchard said.

Autumn, a Walker resident, said she has been sexually assaulted multiple times.

“One thing that we need to know is that our kids are being sexual regardless of what we want,” Autumn said. “By teaching consent, by teaching what’s appropriate, by teaching how to interact with others, by teaching representation, you prevent assaults on your students.”

Others spoke on preserving the sanctity of public libraries.

“I’m going to ask you please don’t bring intolerance into this place, this place of books and learning,” said Lori Callais, a former Democratic candidate for a Livingston Parish-based state house district.

“As someone who found the library to be a place of immeasurable power in a world that often tells children that they are powerless, I will never stop fighting to ensure that this library system retains that status,” Kelsey Sibley said.

A handful of speakers spoke against the content of the books. While some supported pulling them from shelves, others favored moving the books to an adult section of the library where they would still technically be accessible to young readers.

Michael Lunsford, a conservative activist who leads the Lafayette-based Citizens for a New Louisiana, pondered why so many “political activists” showed up when the public notice for the meeting was so vague. He seemed to suggest some outside organization had mobilized people to attend the meeting.

In an interview after the meeting, Lunsford speculated that a member of the state library board was responsible for “stirring the pot” without naming anyone.

Lunsford was involved with efforts to remove books from the Lafayette library system. He said he has been in contact with Sandefur about “political issues” but did not specify if he had worked with her on targeting books in the Livingston Parish library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMAyd_0gmFFLdc00
Erin Sandefur, a Livingston Parish Library Board of Control member, listens to public comment after she provided a list of books she deemed to have inappropriate sexual content for children and young adults. (Piper Hutchinson/Louisiana Illuminator)

After the public comment period ended, Sandefur echoed Lunsford’s sentiment about the large crowd.

“I don’t know who took this and ran with it and turned it into censorship, banning,” Sandefur said. “I never said a word other than book content.”

Sandefur said attendees had “fallen victim to polarization coming from the media” and accused them of spreading propaganda in their comments.

The board ultimately moved on without taking any action or any of the other board members discussing Sandefur’s concerns. Sandefur said that she would “certainly” bring the item back for discussion during the board’s September meeting.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Church in Livingston to give away backpacks, school supplies

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Satsuma Baptist Church will give away school supplies Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Livingston Parish students can also see the STEAM Express when they receive a free backpack with the school supplies inside. Proof of residency is required in order for a student to receive a backpack.
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Crunchy calamari and a 911 call: BR Classic lunch with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome

Lunch with the sitting mayor is bound to have its surprises, but my Baton Rouge Classic lunch with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome turned out to be particularly eventful. At the three-minute mark of our sit-down at Tsunami (100 Lafayette St., Baton Rouge), atop the Shaw Center for the Arts and overlooking the Mississippi River, I heard something off to my left a couple of tables over and I looked up to see a man in severe distress.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston Parish, LA
Livingston, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Society
Livingston Parish, LA
Government
Livingston Parish, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Government
Livingston, LA
Government
City
Livingston, LA
State
Louisiana State
Livingston Parish, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
West Side Journal

A Louisiana Legacy: Angela Gregory’s life set in stone

On July 15, the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum hosted an exhibit opening celebration dedicated to Angela Gregory, a New Orleans native who gained recognition for her sculptures in her lifetime. The museum was packed with attendees, all to admire and awe Gregory’s works in person. Food and drink were...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Pelican Park parties on

An afternoon squall that blew through Mandeville on July 16 sent visitors and vendors alike diving for cover or scrambling to salvage the tents, equipment and supplies in Pelican Park as part of a big event to celebrate public recreation throughout St. Tammany Parish. The bad weather took a bite out of the family-friendly event, but lots of hardy souls persevered to regroup when the rain and wind passed, making way for Rockin' Doopsie and his zydeco band to come out and play. As planned, the evening ended with fireworks.
MANDEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Fire destroys Live Oak Junior High gymnasium less than a month before classes resume

A Livingston Parish junior high school’s gymnasium caught fire Friday, leaving the school closed “until further notice.”. The fire at Live Oak Junior High, north of Denham Springs, started late Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by the school. Firefighters received calls at about 9:50 a.m., according to Livingston Fire Protection District 4 Chief James Wascom. The fire was contained that afternoon and no other buildings were damaged, but the gymnasium was destroyed.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Library#Drawing#Racism
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge mayor proposes pay raises for police, other city-parish employees

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge mayor-president announced a proposal to raise wages for city-parish employees, namely law enforcement. According to a statement from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's office, Baton Rouge police officers would see the biggest increase: a seven-percent bump. Firefighters and other employees across the parish would see a five-percent raise.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish opens new roundabout in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish government officials announced the creation of a new roundabout to reduce traffic in the Prairieville area on Thursday, July 21. The roundabout, named Panther Roundabout, located at Highway 930 and Henry Road will ensure traffic flows properly around Prairieville Middle School. The ribbon-cutting...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

$17.5M expansion of Denham Springs manufacturing facility to begin in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that a Denham Springs plant will be undergoing a $17.5 million expansion in August. According to Edwards, Bercen announced the expansion that will retain 55 jobs at the facility while creating eight new jobs with $75,000-year salaries. The expansion is estimated to bring in 23 indirect jobs, according to the Louisiana Economic Development.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Birds to keep an eye (or ear) out for in Louisiana this summer and beyond

Baton Rouge Audubon Society president Jane Patterson has long been able to identify south Louisiana birds with only a hand to the ear. But when it comes to the multicolored plumage of one of her favorite summer species, the Painted Bunting (pictured above), seeing is believing. “They are actually fairly common in rural areas of south Louisiana,” says Patterson, “but are easy to overlook because their color can fade in the shadows of the shrubs and weedy areas they prefer.” Listen for the high-pitched rambling of the males as they defend their nests on the trail by the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, along the railroad tracks at BREC’s Frenchtown Road Conservation Area, and along the Mississippi River levee. Read on for more of Patterson’s tips on where to spot beautiful birds around town.
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Report: Shreveport Mayor’s Essence Festival Trip Was Costly

A trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival was an expensive one for Shreveport residents. Even if the citizens weren't the ones who got to enjoy the trip. KTBS reports that a trip taken by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins to the Essence Festival in New Orleans cost the city quite a bit. According to the report, KTBS obtained documents that they say there was a large uptick in overtime pay for Shreveport Police officers during the trip.
SHREVEPORT, LA
brproud.com

Port Allen High School mourns loss of senior band member

PORT ALLEN, La (BRPROUD) — Port Allen High School and the Port Allen Band of Blue is mourning the loss of their senior trumpet player, 17-year-old Ian Kirby. According to the school, Kirby was killed in a sightseeing plane crash in Colorado with his mother, Sandra Kirby, and sister, Amanda Kirby, on Sunday morning. West Baton Rouge school officials said Amanda was an incoming eighth grader and aspiring clarinet player for the high school’s band.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy