The skid marks from Monday night’s crash stretched across four lanes of traffic. Two cars had hit each other, ricocheted in opposite directions, and come to rest against concrete barriers on either side, slipping between the plastic posts meant to demarcate the bike lanes. The next morning, the bumper from one of the cars was still there — commuters on bikes and scooters dodged it. The brand-new 6th Street Bridge over the L.A. River, connecting Boyle Heights to the Arts District, was supposed to be a symbol of the city’s move away from a car-centric past and toward a future of more pedestrians and cyclists. It had been open for about a week before drivers plowed into not just one bike lane but both of them simultaneously. Somehow, no one was hurt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO