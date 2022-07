GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City community is mourning the loss of 19-year-old football star Michael Hooffstetter who died in a drowning incident on Lake Michigan. “It was an absolutely horrendous, horrible feeling for my wife, my son, all of Michael’s friends, and I can only imagine what his parents are going through,” Grove City High School head football coach Greg Waits said.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO