The recent discovery of numerous lumps of metal-rich stones near Aletai, Xinjiang, puzzled geologists. Instead of being clumped together, the rocks rich in iron, copper, and gold are distributed in a long thin line stretching 430 kilometers (260 miles) and are clearly of extraterrestrial origin. To explain their distribution, scientists are proposing an asteroid came in at such a shallow angle that, rather than forming a single impact crater, it skipped over the Earth's atmosphere before falling in, like a flat stone bouncing over water.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO